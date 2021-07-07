With an Investment Round led by DILA Capital, Moons Seeks to Expand Access to Orthodontics in Latin America
Mexico City-based venture capital fund DILA Capital is pleased to announce its investment in Moons, a Mexican startup that seeks to improve access to orthodontiMEXICO CITY, MEXICO, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mexico City-based venture capital fund DILA Capital is pleased to announce its investment in Moons, a Mexican startup that seeks to improve access to orthodontics by offering invisible aligners at attractive prices. Moons will use this latest capital infusion of US $9 million to consolidate its presence in the Mexican and Colombian markets and to continue to expand throughout Latin America.
Founded in 2019, Moons’ orthodontics experts employ state-of-the-art technology to manufacture high-quality, 3D-printed invisible aligners tailored to patients’ individual needs, improving their quality of life without the use of braces.
As part of its expansion process, Moons has finalized an agreement with Liverpool, a major Mexican department store, to open areas at designated branches where customers can learn about Moons and begin their treatments. “At Liverpool we only work with the best brands, and we are extremely excited to be working with a team as technologically advanced as Moons that can offer state-of-the art treatments for our clients” says Daniela Hernandez Calderon, General Merchandise Manager of Liverpool.
Moons offers treatments at around half the price of its competitors due to the vertical integration of 3D-printing laboratories and specialized dental centers within the company, among other advantages. In addition, the average duration of treatment with Moons is less than a year, which is around half the time required for traditional braces treatments. In its first two years in operation, more than 10,000 patients have finished treatments with Moons and have awarded it one of the highest Net Promoter Scores (NPS) in the industry, demonstrating the company’s rapid market acceptance.
Moons now has over 20 clinics in Mexico and Colombia and plans to have 30 by December. Moons is also intending to launch its services in Peru and Chile by the beginning of 2022.
Alejandro Diez Barroso and Eduardo Clave, managing partners at DILA Capital, commented that “during the time that our team has had the opportunity to work with Moons, we have been impressed with the quality and impact of their product, in addition to their business ethics, responsiveness, passion, and determination.”
Tommaso Tomba, founder and CEO of Moons highlighted that “the attractive cost and high quality of our product and service will expand access to orthodontic treatments in Latin America, positively impacting the lives of our patients. We are grateful to DILA Capital and our other investors who are providing additional capital and supporting the growth of the company."
Moons treatments begin at participating dental centers distributed throughout the Mexican Republic. Patients may schedule an appointment for an initial assessment through the company’s website: https://mymoons.mx/
