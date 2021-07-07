Cuyahoga County Grand Jury Issues No-Bill in Arthur Keith Case

(CLEVELAND, Ohio) — A Cuyahoga County grand jury has declined to indict a law enforcement officer in the death of Arthur Keith.

On Nov. 13, 2020, the Cleveland Division of Police initiated an investigation into the shooting of 19-year-old Arthur Keith. At 4:30 p.m. that day, a 911 caller reported that an individual who had fired shots on a previous occasion was in the King Kennedy Complex.

Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority officers responded and encountered a vehicle matching the 911 caller’s description. According to the officer involved in the incident, Arthur Keith exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at him.

This action initiated a deadly force action that resulted in Arthur Keith’s death.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecution Section presented the case.

