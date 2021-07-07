Dartmouth College Receives Two NACUFS 2020 Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards
HANOVER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of College and University Food Services (NACUFS) has announced Dartmouth College as a recipient of the NACUFS 2020 Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards. Dartmouth College received a Silver in the category of Retail Sales—Single Concept/Multiple Concepts/Marketplace and a Bronze in the category of Residential Dining—Special Event, both for medium institutions. Named for a NACUFS founder, past president, and highly regarded innovator, the dining awards celebrate exemplary menus, presentations, special event planning, and new dining concepts, and provide an avenue for sharing ideas and creative presentations in campus dining services.
Fifty-eight member institutions across North America submitted entries in six categories, including Residential Dining Concepts, Residential Dining Facility, Residential Dining—Special Event, Retail Sales—Single Concept/Multiple Concepts/Marketplace, Catering—Special Event, and Catering—Online Menu.
A team of six judges and a committee chair safely gathered in East Lansing in June 2021 to examine each entry and selected top candidates in each category. All winners are listed here: https://www.nacufs.org/Awards/LoyalEHortonDiningAwards. The Grand Prize winners will be announced at a later date.
Competing for one of these prestigious awards helps market the dining program as a winning program and builds a sense of pride and team spirit among dining staff. Sharing creativity and knowledge with other foodservice professionals is a key component of NACUFS membership.
“I am so proud that Dartmouth Dining was recognized and received two Loyal E. Horton Awards. This accomplishment represents the quality and creativity within our program and the efforts by all associated with it,” said the Director of Dartmouth Dining Jon Plodzik.
The National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS) was founded in 1958 by a group of college and university foodservice professionals from across the United States. Since its inception, NACUFS has focused on its mission to support and promote excellence in collegiate dining by providing members with the programs and resources they need to excel, from benchmarking and best practices to educational programming and professional networking.
NACUFS institutional members include private colleges to large public universities, and two-year colleges to four-year universities and span the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and beyond. Industry members include food and equipment manufacturers, distributors, brokers, foodservice support companies, councils, boards, trade associations, advisory commissions, and other professional groups. For more information, visit NACUFS.org.
Dartmouth Dining’s mission is to create a community experience in an inclusive environment that nurtures the culture of engagement, education, and sustainability while providing service excellence. As a Dartmouth College-operated department, they recognize that dining is an important part of campus life and they strive to create an outstanding custom experience for every guest, every day. For more information, visit dining.dartmouth.edu.
###
Clara Moses
Hydrate Marketing
+1 802-280-5247
clara@hydratemarketing.com