CUBIX ANNOUNCES ITS GROUNDBREAKING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SINDH BAR COUNCIL
As part of a historic agreement, Cubix and the Sindh Bar Council will collaborate to leverage technology for public benefit.UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cubix, reputed for its innovative mobile app development and marketplace product development and implementation, signed a strategic agreement with the Sindh Bar Council to support the legal industry on a wider scale. This historic and unprecedented strategic partnership with legal technology leader, Cubix, illustrates the need for industry authorities to join forces in the future of the profession.
Like many other verticals, the legal fraternity aims to leverage technology that would aid the profession in a multitude of ways. Globally, there has been an increasing move toward digital technologies for more effective legal solutions. This gives the public practical options apart from the awareness that pushes them toward resolving legal issues.
Like progressive parts of the world, in Pakistan, people need legal services that are more accessible and relevant to their needs. This partnership between Cubix and the Sindh Bar Council is a step toward ensuring that legal services are closely aligned with what people need. This agreement is unprecedented and a welcome advancement for the legal fraternity and all those in need of legal representation.
Apart from more accessibility for the public coupled with the legal fraternity enjoying better outreach, other benefits include more effective case records due to digitization. This also saves a lot of time.
The agreement is also significant because it is not just a part of one or two law firms; rather, it is about an entire legal body and betterment for the public, which will inevitably impact and determine the future of tech-supported legal proceedings.
About Cubix
With headquarters in Florida, USA, Cubix serves clients around the globe with innovative digital products that help them reach their goals. We revolutionize businesses digitally with cutting-edge technology and result-driven solutions. Since 2008, we’ve helped create tons of mobile games, enterprise-level software, mobile apps, web apps, and websites for businesses in diverse industries. With another achievement to call ours, we aim to continue creating revolutionary innovations.
About Sindh Bar Council
The Sindh Bar Council is a statutory regulatory body comprising lawyers from Sindh. It exists and operates for ensuring the interests, rights, and privileges of practicing lawyers in Sindh, Pakistan. Moreover, the Council deliberates to regulate the conduct of lawyers and aids justice administration.
