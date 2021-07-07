Global Dental Burs and Endodontic Market To Generate $2.12 Billion By 2028: Allied Market Research

Surge in prevalence of dental disorders, increase in number of dentist, and rise in dental tourism and awareness toward oral health drive the growth of the global dental burs and endodontic market. Europe held the highest share in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status by 2030. Manufacturing activities of dental burs and endodontic products faced hindrances due to lockdown imposed in various countries.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Dental Burs and Endodontic Market generated $1.28 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $2.12 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, key segments, regional scenarios, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Surge in prevalence of dental disorders, increase in number of dentist, and rise in dental tourism and awareness toward oral health drive the global dental burs and endodontic market. However, high costs associated with dental burs and endodontic products and lack of skilled dental professionals hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in R&D in dentistry present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities of dental burs and endodontic products faced hindrances due to lockdown imposed in various countries. In addition, shortage of raw materials and disruptions in the supply chain occurred.

Dental clinics were closed down during the lockdown. Dental procedures were carried out only in case of emergencies. Else, the procedures were postponed. This reduced the demand for dental burs and endodontic products. However, the demand is expected to rise slowly during post-lockdown.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global dental burs and endodontic market based on product, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product, the diamond burs segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the endodontic NiTi alloy files segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on distribution channel, the e-commerce website segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding around three-fifths of the global dental burs and endodontic market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global dental burs and endodontic market analyzed in the research include Global Top Inc., Mani Inc., Golden Star Medical Co Ltd., Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd., 3M, Shenzhen Feihuan Medical Instruments Co Ltd., Shinwon Dental Co Ltd., Spiral Tools Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Rogin Medical Co. Ltd., and Tri Hawk, Inc.

