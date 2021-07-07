Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Worth $78 Billion by 2028 — Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Treatment Technology (Membrane Separation, Activated Sludge, Clarification, Membrane Bio-reactor, and Sludge Digestion), and Application (Food & Beverages, Power, Energy, Mining) — Global Forecast to 2028

/EIN News/ -- London, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Treatment Technology (Membrane Separation, Activated Sludge, Clarification, Membrane Bio-reactor, and Sludge Digestion), and Application (Food & Beverages, Power, Energy, Mining) — Global Forecast to 2028’, the industrial wastewater treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $78 billion by 2028.

Industrial wastewater has a variable quality and volume depending on the type of industry producing it. It may be highly biodegradable or not and may or may not contain compounds recalcitrant to treatment. The main concern with industrial wastewater is the increasing amount (in quantity and variety) of synthetic compounds contained in and discharged to the environment. These include organic synthetic substances or heavy metals whose content in developing countries' wastewater may be considerably different (in quantity and quality) from that of developed ones.

The major factors driving the industrial wastewater treatment market include the increasing industrialization and urbanization, declining freshwater resources, increasing energy demand across the globe, rising focus on water quality and public health, increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases, rising industrial demand, and stringent government regulations on treating industrial wastewater.

Moreover, the growing focus on industrial wastewater treatment in countries such as the U.S., China, and India provides significant opportunities in this market. However, the high cost of equipment, operations, and disposal, and shifting demand towards alternative wastewater treatment technologies obstruct the growth of this market to some extent. Also, excess energy consumption and rising expenditure due to excess sludge production are major challenges for the growth of the industrial wastewater treatment market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 is projected to slow down investments in the water sector worldwide. It has also increased the importance of operational reliability due to the cost of disruption. Many large users of water have downscaled or reduced activities, resulting in declining industrial demand. A decline in demand from large industrial users due to lockdowns and travel restrictions will significantly reduce the revenues of water utilities. A survey by the Global Water Leaders Group estimates that the industrial water demand will fall by an average of 27% due to COVID-19. Deeper revenue losses are expected across the whole water supply chain, including operators, technology companies, contractors, chemical suppliers, and consultants.

Operational continuity and flexibility are key to keep essential water and sanitation services running, while also pushing forward with ongoing construction projects. Many governments identified people working in the water and sewerage industry as essential workers, enabling utilities to maintain the continuity of service. However, social distancing protocols mean that utilities can only retain operationally critical staff onsite. Moreover, operations could be affected due to the increased risk of infection among utility staff. Supply chain and logistics disruptions have also been reported. This scenario has lowered the demand for industrial wastewater treatment.

The industrial wastewater treatment market is segmented based on technology, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on technology, the membrane separation segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall industrial wastewater treatment market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising demand for low energy-consuming water treatment processes, growing emphasis on reducing the use of chemicals in water treatment, and effective purification and reduced cost of operations offered by membrane filtration technology. However, the Membrane Bio-reactor (MBR) technology segment is expected to witness significant growth, as it has emerged as an efficient, compact technology for industrial wastewater treatment.

Based on application, the food & beverages segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall industrial wastewater treatment market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing global population, rapid urbanization, and growing food & beverages production. However, the energy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising demand for clean water and energy.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the industrial wastewater treatment market in 2021. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the increasing population; growing manufacturing, pulp & paper, and power generation industries; declining availability of clean water; growing research and development expenditures; and increasing environmental regulations regarding industrial wastewater in the region, especially in developing countries such as China and India. China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific market through 2028, mainly due to its huge population base and industrialization and significant wastewater discharge.

The key players operating in the global industrial wastewater treatment market are Suez Environnement S.A. (France), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), United Utilities Group P.L.C. (U.K.), Kingspan Water & Energy (U.K.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Kemira Oyj (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Aquatech International Corporation (U.S.), ASIO, spol. s r.o. (Czech Republic), Orenco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Scinor Water America, L.L.C. (U.S.), Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd. (Israel), Outotec Oyj (Finland), Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions Inc. (Canada), Solenis (U.S.), Aries Chemical, Inc. (U.S.), Thermax Limited (India), and Lenntech B.V. (Netherlands) among others.

Scope of the Report

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, by Technology

Membrane Separation Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Technology Ultrafiltration (UF) Membrane Technology Micro-Filtration (MF) Membrane Technology Nano-Filtration (NF) Membrane Technology Other Membrane Separation Technologies

Activated Sludge

Clarification

Sludge Thickening and Dewatering

Wastewater Pre-Treatment

Chlorination

Industrial Demineralization

Sludge Drying

Membrane Bio-reactor (MBR)

Sludge Digestion

Sludge Incineration

Ozonization

Activated Carbon

Electrochemical Water Treatment (EEC/EEO)

Electrochemical Scale Treatment System (E.S.T)

Other Treatments Technologies

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, by Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

Power

Energy

Pulp and Paper

Mining

Petrochemicals

Semiconductors

Other Industrial Applications

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K. Italy Spain Poland Belgium Switzerland Denmark Sweden Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Indonesia Australia South Korea Malaysia Thailand Vietnam Philippines Singapore Taiwan New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Rest of the World Latin America Brazil Chile Argentina Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM) Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE (United Arab Emirates) Kuwait Iran South Africa Rest of the Middle East (RoME)



Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/