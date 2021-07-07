Dental Equipment Market Size Worth USD 9,280.3 Million by 2025 at 5.20% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Dental Equipment Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Product (Dental Radiology Equipment, Dental Lasers, Systems & Parts, Laboratory Machines, Hygiene Maintenance Devices and others), by Treatment (Orthodontic, Endodontic, Periodontics and Prosthodontic), by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast

Market Scope:

Dental equipment refers to the instruments that dentists use to address dental problems. These include instruments for manipulating, inspecting, procuring, and removing teeth and their associated oral tissues. The principal dental problems that afflict the bulk of the population are dental caries and periodontal disease.

Market Drivers:

The global market for dental appliances has been propelled by the growing geriatric population, which is dealing with a variety of dental issues as they get older, rising incidences of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry for teeth alignment enhancement, and rising dental tourism in emerging markets. Other trends that are likely to spur business growth include technological advancements in imaging and radiology that aid in the treatment of dental disorders, the consumption of unhealthy substances such as nicotine or alcohol that cause tooth loss, and an increase in the number of dental clinics and specialists, all of which increase demand for dental appliances. Supportive government programmes for oral hygiene are another trend that is growing demand. In recent years, governments in a number of nations have implemented policies aimed at improving oral health.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Restraints:

The high cost of dental equipment and the absence of reimbursement for dental procedures may act as a limitation on the global market.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The high risk of dental personnel teams becoming exposed and transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to others is due to the widespread transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in many communities, the potential for infected individuals who are pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic to transmit the virus to others, and the unique nature of dental interventions with close proximity of the provider to the patient's mouth and throat. Some dental treatments can produce aerosols, which can be inhaled or come into touch with contaminated surfaces, raising the risk of transmission to dental professionals or future patients. However, the time has come to think beyond treating immediate dental needs and begin planning for the return of routine dental treatment and imaginative ways to care for dental patients who are hesitant to visit the dentist for the foreseeable future. Given the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic's resolution date, this will be a difficult undertaking.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Dental Equipment Market is divided into three categories: Product, Treatment, and End User.

The market has been divided into dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, systems & parts, laboratory machines, hygiene maintenance devices, and others, based on the kind of product. Due to a rise in demand for CAD/CAM, the systems & parts sub-segment is predicted to occupy the largest market. The CAD/CAM system is becoming increasingly popular since it reduces the time required for dental operations. The industry is likely to rise due to advancements in diagnosis. Furthermore, dentists and laboratory professionals employ innovative computer-aided design and digital imprint tools.

Orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, and prosthodontics are the four treatment categories in the market. The prosthodontic sub-segment is the most valuable of these and is expected to generate the most revenue in the market.

The market has been divided into three categories based on the end user: hospitals & clinics, dentistry laboratories, and others. The hospitals sector is the largest end user of dental equipment and is expected to account for a significant portion of the market. This is because the number of hospitals has increased. In addition, as opposed to dental laboratories, the bulk of dental treatments are conducted in hospitals.

Regional Insights:

Due to technological developments, rising elderly population, increased number of dentists and dental clinics, and increased number of dental treatments, the market in America is expected to be the largest throughout the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, over 3.58 billion people were impacted by tooth decay in permanent teeth in September 2018, the most common dental ailment.

In Europe, the market grew by a significant proportion. The favourable reimbursement scenario, rise in government expenditure on healthcare, and rise in the senior population are all factors contributing to market growth in this area.

Due to rising demand for dental procedures, less rigorous regulations, acceptance of innovative technology, and an increase in medical tourism, the industry in Asia-Pacific is predicted to develop at the quickest rate in the worldwide dental equipment market. Oral malignancies, such as cancer of the oral cavity and cancer of the lip, have also increased. According to the World Health Organization, mouth cancer is one of the top three malignancies in terms of incidence in September 2018.

Due to a growth in demand for dental procedures in the Middle East and Africa, the market is likely to grow at a significant rate.

