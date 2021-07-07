Electric Vehicle Manufacturer STAR EV Expanding Team, Operations in Greenville County, SC
Adding 50 new jobs along with an $8.7 million capital investment in Simpsonville facility
As a highly respected and innovative manufacturer, we welcome STAR EV's latest expansion here in Greenville County, S.C.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greenville Area Development Corporation (GADC), charged with promoting and enhancing quality of life in Greenville County by facilitating job growth and investment, has announced that STAR EV, a specialized electric vehicle manufacturer, plans to expand operations in Greenville County, S.C. The more than $8.7 million investment will create 50 new jobs.
— Willis Meadows, Greenville Area Development Corporation
Founded in 2003, STAR EV manufactures golf carts, off-road carts and other recreational vehicles and distributes from more than 200 locations worldwide. The company also offers a line of accessories such as flip sets, tires, brush guards and stereos.
“We are ecstatic to be expanding our manufacturing operations to better serve our customers. This expansion will raise our STAR EV brand recognition to a new level in the global market,” said STAR EV CEO Jane Zhang. “We’d like to thank Greenville County and the state for their outstanding support, and we look forward to this continued partnership for years to come.”
Located at 378 Neely Ferry Road in Simpsonville, STAR EV’s expansion will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand. The company prides itself on delivering power, performance, and safety to their vehicles, which are street legal and ready for low-speed travel in most states. STAR EV vehicles keep their drivers on the road longer with 48-volt cars that can go up to 60 miles on a full charge, and they use top-line drive trains, batteries, controllers, and advanced AC/DC motors.
“South Carolina’s electric vehicle industry is booming, and we’re thrilled to see STAR EV advancing this sector and growing within our state. We celebrate STAR EV’s more than $8.7 million investment in Greenville County and the 50 new jobs the company will create,” stated South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
The expansion is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the STAR EV team should email the company directly.
“Golf and other outdoor recreational activities are such an important part of South Carolina’s tourism industry, and we are excited when companies that support quality of life for residents and visitors continue to invest within our borders,” added Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “We appreciate STAR EV’s ongoing commitment to Greenville and to South Carolina.”
“STAR EV's growth is due in large part to the organization's focus on the booming future of electric vehicles and their superior manufacturing capabilities and team. As a highly respected and innovative manufacturer, we welcome their latest expansion here in Greenville County,” noted Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.
The Greenville Area Development Corporation is a non-profit organization established by Greenville County Council to promote and enhance the economic growth and development of Greenville County. Since its founding in 2001, GADC efforts have resulted in the creation of over 30,000 new jobs, nearly $6 billion in capital investment, and a cumulative economic impact of over $55 billion in Greenville County, SC -- including an economic impact of more than $6 billion annually. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
