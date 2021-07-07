The 85/15 Financial Wellness Budget App Will Be Released to The Google Store for Downloads to iPhones & Androids Soon
The 85/15 Financial Wellness Budget App is a Superior and Advance Product with Analytical Capabilities. The expected release date is September 1, 2021.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KIRKLAND FINANCIAL GROUP - PRESS RELEASE
Learn more about the soon to be released “85/15 Financial Wellness Budget App”
The 85/15 Financial Wellness Budget App for Movement into the Black!
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania- Kirkland Financial Group is about to release the newest and latest budget app to the Google store. The 85/15 Financial Wellness App is that latest budget app that will assist many in moving back into the "black!" The 85/15 financial wellness budget application is being developed, via a contracted venture with, Diversified Robotics.
Through this combined approach of innovative financial services and, technological know-how, Kirkland Financial Group has created a "three key approach" to promoting successful financial wellness as it relates to personal and family budgeting. The 85/15 Financial Wellness Budget App will aid many individuals in unlocking the door to sound personal financial management! The three keys that separate the 85/15 Financial Wellness Program apart from most other budget plans are (1.) a percentage-based budget model, (2.) a financial coach/meeting and (3.) a financial literacy class (all on a monthly basis.). At Kirkland Financial Group we say "it takes three keys working together" to successfully unlock the door to successful personal financial managements. For most, just downloading a budget app or spreadsheet is not enough to bring a change in spending habits.
The 85/15 Financial Wellness Program will be further supported by the new 85/15 Financial Wellness Budget App.
It is through, the 85/15 Financial Wellness Budget App, that a true revelation of how individuals are managing their finances will become evident. The 85/15 Financial Wellness Budget App not only tracks budgeted income and expenses on a monthly basis but also does analytical reviews with back-end reporting. It gives you the option to select certain variables like mood, location, weather and time of day just to name a few of the analytics.
The scheduled release date is September 1st 2021 through the world-renowned Google Store!
• The cost of downing the 85/15 Budget App is $10 for one year.
• If you pre-order the Budget App prior to release date you will be entitled to a 3 month free enrollment into the entire 85/15 Financial Wellness Program.
To find out how you can pre-purchase and register, to download the app, call 267.206.7872 or info@kirklandfinancialgroup.com
Please note: All proceeds, generated from purchasing the 85/15 financial Wellness Budget App, will be donated to the charity— www.pupfw.org (People United to Promote Financial Wellness a 501©3 nonprofit).
For more information about the company, please visit our website, at www.kirklandfinancialgroup.com.
To make direct donations for yourself or a friend or even an economically challenged person or families, simple visit our sister not-for-profit — www.pupfw.org (home page and click on the yellow banner at the top of the pages) (People United to Promote Financial Wellness a 501©3 nonprofit).
Kirkland Financial Group is also seeking potential investors to further finance the marketing and promotion of the 85/15 Financial Wellness App.
Jerome Kirkland
Kirkland Financial Group Intl
+1 267-206-7872
email us here