DNR releases names of those involved in Saylorville boat crash
POLK CITY, Iowa – The Iowa DNR Law Enforcement Bureau continues to investigate a boat crash that left five people injured after it crashed into a pillar of the Mile Long Bridge at Saylorville Lake on Monday, July 5.
The single-boat crash happened around 6:15pm. The owner and operator of the boat was Steven Starrett, 38, of Pleasant Hill. The four passengers on the boat that were injured were:
- Thorne Glasgow, 30, Indianola
- Clayton McKenzie, 19, Prole
- Mattie George, 23, Norwalk
- Alexander Buck, 30, Des Moines
The DNR does not currently have condition updates on those injured in the crash. Further information will be released via a press release as it becomes available.