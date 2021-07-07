Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DNR releases names of those involved in Saylorville boat crash

POLK CITY, Iowa – The Iowa DNR Law Enforcement Bureau continues to investigate a boat crash that left five people injured after it crashed into a pillar of the Mile Long Bridge at Saylorville Lake on Monday, July 5.

The single-boat crash happened around 6:15pm. The owner and operator of the boat was Steven Starrett, 38, of Pleasant Hill. The four passengers on the boat that were injured were:

  • Thorne Glasgow, 30, Indianola
  • Clayton McKenzie, 19, Prole
  • Mattie George, 23, Norwalk
  • Alexander Buck, 30, Des Moines

The DNR does not currently have condition updates on those injured in the crash. Further information will be released via a press release as it becomes available.

DNR releases names of those involved in Saylorville boat crash

