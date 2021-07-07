DNR releases names of those involved in Saylorville boat crash

POLK CITY, Iowa – The Iowa DNR Law Enforcement Bureau continues to investigate a boat crash that left five people injured after it crashed into a pillar of the Mile Long Bridge at Saylorville Lake on Monday, July 5.

The single-boat crash happened around 6:15pm. The owner and operator of the boat was Steven Starrett, 38, of Pleasant Hill. The four passengers on the boat that were injured were:

Thorne Glasgow, 30, Indianola

Clayton McKenzie, 19, Prole

Mattie George, 23, Norwalk

Alexander Buck, 30, Des Moines

The DNR does not currently have condition updates on those injured in the crash. Further information will be released via a press release as it becomes available.