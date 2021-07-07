Burlington based IT Services Provider Launches New Security Awareness and Dark Web Monitoring Solution
New Security Solution Designed to Help SMBs Simplify Security Awareness TrainingBURLINGTON, ON, CANADA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Force, a Burlington based Managed IT Services Provider, announced today the launch of a new information security solution designed to protect an organization’s most critical assets…their employees. The new service, IT Insights, will solve several common security issues, including a lack of employee security knowledge, phishing emails that could lead to malware and ransomware, and previously compromised usernames and passwords being used to access critical systems.
“We are really excited about this new service,” said Scott Putman, CEO and co-founder of IT Force. “A lot of businesses out there are terrified of ransomware and security breaches, and IT Insights is a great and affordable first step for keeping your business and your employees safe.”
IT Insights offers four primary components: access to engaging and easy to consume security awareness training courses, regular phishing simulations to test employee knowledge, dark web monitoring to alert an IT team when an employee’s credentials have been found on the dark web, and an official security awareness training policy.
This security service is now available. Businesses may also contact IT Force directly for a free Dark Web Scan on their core business domains.
About IT Force
IT Force is an Ontario (Canada) based Managed Services Provider adept at delivering personalized solutions that help our customers use technology to do great things.
We are a Microsoft Partner focused on the Microsoft O365 and M365 collaboration suites. Our services span the typical Hybrid IT environment with solutions that fit on-premises, private cloud, and public cloud requirements. We have a keen focus on enabling remote workforce productivity.
Our customers will advocate for the positive impact we have on their success, and we have measurable client satisfaction metrics that are well above industry standard.
