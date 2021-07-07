The Storage Group Wins 2021 “Most Innovative Product” ISS Best of Business Award
The Storage Group announces their award recognition for the ClickandStor® Online Rental Suite as 2021's "Most Innovative Product" ISS Best of Business award.ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Storage Group, a premier marketing firm and software leader for the self storage industry, is proud to announce they have won this year’s ISS Best of Business Award for Most Innovative Product for their work on the ClickandStor® Online Rental Suite of products.
Self storage management and consumers across the industry voted The Storage Group for their cutting-edge work in developing products streamlining the online rental experience.
From its conception, ClickandStor® Online Rental Suite has proven to be a tried-and-tested solution for online rentals and reservations. Over the past year, the engineers at The Storage Group refined the industry’s first Online Rental Suite, releasing updates to products such as SureScan Biometric ID Verification, eSign Lease Customization, the ClickandStor® Directory, and so much more. For The Storage Group, prioritizing online ease of access while providing top-of-the-line and secure products for facilities has been key to their success. The ClickandStor® Online Rental Suite is proof of their commitment to this overarching philosophy.
CEO and Managing Partner Steve Lucas states, “We’re absolutely ecstatic to receive this reward. This industry has transformed since we launched ClickandStor®. It truly is the first of its kind. We were able to analyze the growing trend of mobile app technology and create innovative solutions to serve the self storage industry. By streamlining the entire rental process and moving it online, I can proudly say we were ahead of the curve. Now, with contactless rentals proving to be a key part of the industry’s future, our team at The Storage Group look forward to remaining leaders of self storage innovation with ClickandStor® Online Rental Suite.”
About The Storage Group
The Storage Group will showcase ClickandStor® Online Rental Suite, the industry’s Most Innovative Product, at the 2021 ISS World Expo. Find the marketing and storage technology firm at Booth 1033.
The Storage Group is an innovative technology and digital marketing agency specializing in cutting-edge self-storage technology products and services, including the industry’s first online rental suite, ClickandStor® Online Rental Suite. They also provide website design, digital marketing, search engine optimization and software development, ensuring industry success and an improved customer experience.
