Global Extruded Aluminum Profiles Market to Reach US$ 96,281.8 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global extruded aluminum profiles market was valued at US$ 71,853.3 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Extruded Aluminum Profiles Market:

Increasing adoption of anodized aluminum profiles across various industrial domains is expected to drive market growth of extruded aluminium profiles over the forecast period. Anodized aluminum profiles are value added mill finished products that undergo surface treatments. The anodizing treatment when performed in anodizing tanks, help in increasing thickness of oxide coating, thereby, preventing aluminum profiles from abrasion. As the anodizing process provides elegant and smooth surface, it is widely adopted across construction industry, especially in manufacturing of doors, windows, and curtain walls. The anodized aluminum finishing helps to boost the durability of metals and provides resistance to corrosion. The aluminum frames build from anodized profiles include thermal barriers with easy cleaning and maintenance.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global extruded aluminum profiles market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2020-2027). Aluminum has a lower density (2.71 g/cm3) as compared to other metals such as steel (7.86 g/cm3) and cast iron (7.20 g/cm3). Thus, it is widely accepted across the aerospace industry, where requirement of light-weight materials is more. According to The Aluminum Association, airframe of a commercial transport aircraft is 80% aluminum by weight. Also, the physical properties of aluminum such as enhanced strength and higher strength-to-weight ratio have further augmented its demand across construction, transportation, and automotive sectors.

Among finish type, mechanical segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The mechanical finishes are used to enhance the texture of the surface or to polish it to a chrome finish. Various techniques such as polishing, sanding, grinding, blasting, or bluffing are used in this finish type. This has been known to be the most popular finish for aluminum profiles that adds high value and enhances the extrusion profiles to meet the market demands.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global extruded aluminum profiles market include Norsk Hydro ASA, Extal Ltd., Bonnell Aluminum, China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd., China Hongqiao Group Limited, Centaury Aluminum Corporation, China HongquiaoGroup Limited, Schüco International KG, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Sainty Aluminium, Arconic Corporation, and Constellium.

Key players are focusing on capacity expansion strategies in order to gain a stronger customer base. For instance, in December 2020, Hindalco Industries Ltd., an Indian aluminum products manufacturer, set up a plant in Silvasa, India. The plant is expected to produce 34,000 tons of aluminum by extrusion process per year. This is anticipated to fulfill the aluminum demand across the Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation:

Global Extruded Aluminum Profiles Market, By Alloy Type: 1000 Series Alloy 3000 Series Alloy 6000 Series Alloy Others

Global Extruded Aluminum Profiles Market, By Product Type: Pipes & Tubes Rods & Bars Shapes

Global Extruded Aluminum Profiles Market, By Finish Type: Mechanical Anodized Powder Coated Others

Global Extruded Aluminum Profiles Market, By End-use Industry: Construction Automotive Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Solar Energy Transportation Electrical Others

Global Extruded Aluminum Profiles Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S Canada Europe By Country: Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa By Country/Region: Middle East Africa







