Preston Technical Ltd – Now Members of the Northern Automotive Alliance
Lancashire based Preston Technical, has just been accepted by Northern Automotive Alliance as a new corporate member.
Lancashire based Preston Technical, with their strong involvement in the Automotive Component Supply market in the UK has just been accepted by Northern Automotive Alliance as a new corporate member.
— Lee Parnell
Preston Technical has been heavily involved in supplying adhesive tape products to the UK Automotive Industry over the past 25 years and this is now recognised by the latest news that they have now joined the 90 strong companies comprising the Northern Automotive Alliance (NAA).
Preston Technical, one of the foremost converters of adhesive tape solutions and a 3M Preferred Converter within the is one of the foremost manufacturers of industrial consumable products in the UK. From the 14,000 square foot facility located in Preston, they supply bespoke shapes, sizes, and material combinations of products as diverse as self-adhesive tape to coated abrasives.
The NAA was originally launched in March 2004 backed with the support of regional government funding and has now become an independent, not for profit company which provides networked business support for its members.
“We felt that with our ever-increasing presence in the UK Automotive landscape that the time was right where we could both benefit and contribute in equal measures to the Alliance in terms of providing and sharing experience with the other members” stated Lee Parnell Managing Director. He continued “because of our strong industrial product expertise in providing adhesive tape application solutions in our diverse and current range of Automotive clients, we can assist strongly in the aims and objectives of what the Alliance is delivering to its members”.
He added “being shortlisted in the 2019 NAA Business Awards in the Design and Innovation Category for our newly launched TabTech® tape product was a milestone of how far we have become as a company recognised as a strong innovator and contributor to the UK Automotive industry– and we aim to continue that in the future”.
