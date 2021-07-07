Wyretrade Announces The Listing Of Its Token On Probit Exchange On 7th July, 2021

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The advancement in technology has opened up various opportunities for investors and retail traders to earn passive income and better diversify their investment portfolios. Retail investors can now sit at the comfort of their homes and trade stocks, digital assets, and ETFs from their mobile phones.



In a bid to enable more retail investors to have full access to the financial market on the go, the team at Wyretrade is pleased to announce the introduction of its mobile app and the listing of its token on Probit exchange.

The token with the symbol "PEPE" will launch on Probit exchange on July 7th 2021. Wyretrade app allows retail investors to trade stocks, cryptos, ETFs, and other financial instruments.

Wyretrade unique aspects

Wyretrade is a unique trading App that combines both stocks, ETFs, prediction and cryptos trading in one mobile platform.

With the wyretrade trading app, you can instantly convert your spare crypto into your favorite stocks & ETFs. It also allows you to top-up your trading account with a debit card or PayPal account.

Wyretrade mission

Just like robinhood and etoro, Wyretrade's mission is to democratize finance for all. We believe that everyone should have access to the financial markets, so we've built Wyretrade from the ground up to make investing friendly, accessible and understandable for both newcomers and experts.

PEPE Token

PEPE is the native token of the wyretrade platform. It serves a variety of key utilities: Pay trading fees, get trading fees discounts, get withdrawals fees discount, membership for activating and trading on margin account, used for prediction, staking and reward.

Key Features

Trading stocks and ETFs using Crypto funds. Buy, Sell, Trade and Hold 20+ top cryptocurrencies using over 40+ local currencies A global no-limit prediction platform. Bet on the hottest stocks & crypto markets. Margin trade stocks & ETFs (2x) Supports major Crypto coins





Trade Stocks And ETFs

With as little as $5, you can trade the financial market to make profits on the Wyretrade app. Wyretrade has over 2000 stocks, ETFs, and other financial instruments like cryptos. You can buy, hold, and sell your assets to make profits.

Mobile Trading App

The Wyretrade mobile trading platform is an exciting and innovative trading platform that allows traders to use Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC and more to trade Stocks & TFs. Users on the platform can also buy, sell, trade and hold over 20+ Cryptocurrencies predict on the hottest stocks and Cryptos.

User-friendly Prediction Marketplace

Wyretrade has a user-friendly prediction marketplace. While on the market, you can predict on any crypto or stocks to make passive income. The app also presents an opportunity for you to diversify your investment portfolio in real-time.

Low Fees

Wyretrade charges one of the lowest fees in the industry. Compared to other trading apps, the fees charged by Wyretrade will put more money in your wallet. Additionally, Wyretrade supports margin trading. You can borrow trading capital to boost your profit potentials.

Instant Withdrawal

Receive your earnings instantly as soon as you submit your withdrawal request. While on the app, you can also pay your friends and merchants in real-time.

About Wyretrade

Wyretrade is a blockchain-powered mobile app that lets you trade a wide range of financial instruments, including digital assets, stocks, and ETFs on the go. Wyretrade is also a P2P no limit prediction platform where investors or traders can create a marketplace for anything. The mission of Wyretrade is simple - to simplify the process of trading financial instruments for small retail investors in the emerging market.

The founding team of Wyretrade consists of leading experts in marketing, finance, operation, technology, and compliance. With offices in the US and the UK, Wyretrade is poised to deliver value for money for traders and investors across the world. Whether you want to cryptocurrencies, ETFs, or stocks, you can complete traders even while on transit as long as you have the Wyretrade app installed on your smartphone.

Social links

Telegram: https://t.me/wyretrade

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wyretrade-105994018302814

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wyretrade

Instagram: http://instagram.com/wyretrade/

Media contact

Company: Wyretrade

Contact Name: Brian Zifac

Address: 3016 W Solano Dr North, Phoenix AZ USA 85017

E-mail: support@wyretrade.com

Website: https://peppercoin.org/

Website: https://wyretrade.com



