5G In Defense Market Growth To Be At A Whopping Rate Of 80% Through 2021

5G In Defense Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G in defense market size is expected to grow from $39.62 million in 2020 to $71.24 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 79.82%. The growth is mainly due to the high speed, low latency offered by 5G and growing adoption of autonomous and connected defense devices. The 5G in defense market is expected to reach $646.61 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 73.57%.

The increasing use of autonomous systems and connected devices is expected to propel the growth of 5G in defense market during the forecast period. According to the Artificial Intelligence and National Security published by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) in November 2020, the US Army intended to deploy a variety of robotic combat vehicles (RCVs) with various autonomous capabilities, such as navigation, surveillance, and IED removal. These devices would accompany the optionally manned fighting vehicle. The Navy has also established the rapid autonomy integration lab (RAIL) to design, evaluate, certify, and deploy new and upgraded autonomous systems. The 5G network is said to have increased the efficiency of autonomous systems by providing faster speeds and greater bandwidth. Therefore, a rise in the use of autonomous systems and connected devices attributing to their better and enhanced performance using the 5G network is expected to boost the growth of the 5G in defense market.

Major players in the 5G in defense industry are Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia Networks, Samsung, NEC, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies, Ligado Networks, Wind River Systems Inc., AT&T, and Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

North America has the largest 5G in defense market share. Asia Pacific is predicted to record fastest growth over the forecast period. The regions covered in the 5G in defense market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global 5G in defense market report is segmented by communication infrastructure into small cell, macro cell, radio access network (RAN), by core network technology into software-defined networking (SDN), fog computing (FC), mobile edge computing (MED), network functions virtualization (NFV), by network type into enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC), massive machine type communications (MMTC), and by end-use into military, homeland security.

5G In Defense Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 5G in defense global market overview, forecast 5G in defense global market size and growth for the whole market, 5G in defense global market segments, and geographies, 5G in defense global market trends, 5G in defense market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

