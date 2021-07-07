Global Fabrics Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Fabrics Market 2021-2030

Fabrics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Fabrics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global fabrics market is expected to grow from $165.7 billion in 2020 to $183.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $228.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to drive the fabrics manufacturing market.

The fabrics market consists of sales of fabrics by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture fabrics, through processes such as weaving and knitting. A fabric is a cloth formed by weaving, knitting, tufting or bonding together. Fabric mills include broad woven fabric mills, narrow fabric mills, non-woven fabric mills and knit fabric mills. They are engaged in weaving fabrics, felts and narrow fabrics, and they also further finish and fabricate fabric products. Fabrics are mainly used as raw materials for manufacturing apparels and home furnishings products.

Trends In The Global Fabrics Market

The demand for smart fabrics is increasing rapidly. This is mainly driven by the growing use of smart fabrics in various sectors including fashion, entertainment, medical, transportation, sports and fitness, and military. Smart fabrics are textiles that can interact with their environment and respond to a physical stimulus including those from mechanical, electrical, thermal and chemical sources. Sensors, actuators and fabrics are the major components of smart fabrics. The materials used in smart fabrics include optical fibers, metals and conductive polymers. An example of smart fabrics is D-Shirt offered by French company Cityzen Sciences, which comes with a wide range of functions to record heart rate, GPS location, route, altitude and speed.

Global Fabrics Market Segments:

The global fabrics market is further segmented based on type, product and geography.

By Type: Non-Woven Fabrics, Knitted Fabrics, Broadwoven Fabrics, Narrow Fabric Mills and Schiffli Machine Embroidery

By Product: Cotton Fabric, Linen Fabric, Silk Fabric, Canvas Fabrics, Polycotton Fabric, Others

Subsegments Covered: Dyed Artificial Knitted Fibers, Dyed Cotton Knitted Fabrics, Elastomeric Yarn Knitted Fabrics, Lace Knitted Fabrics, Pile Knitted Fabrics, Dyed Synthetic Knitted Fibers, Printed Synthetic Knitted Fibers, Other Knitted Fabrics

By Geography: The global fabrics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global fabrics market, accounting for 55% of the market in 2020.

