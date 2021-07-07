Pesticides Market Trends Include Innovations In Development Of Environmentally Friendly Products

Pesticides Market Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toxicologists and horticulturists globally are adopting nanotechnology and nanoparticles in the development of new, environmentally friendly insecticides. Nanoparticles have revolutionized the pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and chemicals industries. Most engineers believe that nanotechnology can help make insecticides much safer as a large variety of them are non-toxic. Moreover, with proper study and development, insecticides can be made more effective, significantly reducing the amount of insecticides sprayed on agricultural fields.

Companies in the herbicides industry are also increasingly investing in research and development to develop environmentally friendly alternatives. Many countries are considering banning harmful herbicides such as glyphosate, which release harmful toxins in the environment. Companies are investing in processes to manufacture less harmful alternatives to glyphosate. For instance, in May 2016, Syngeta AG developed "Acuron”, a herbicide targeted against difficult weeds in corn. Companies are expected to continue developing new kinds of herbicides which have limited impacts on the environment.

The pesticides manufacturing market consists of the sales of pesticides by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that formulate and prepare agricultural and household pest control chemicals (except fertilizers). The pesticide and other agricultural chemical industry comprises establishments that primarily engage in the formulation and preparation of agricultural and household pest control chemicals.

The pesticides market can be segmented by type into herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides. Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share in the market, and going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the pesticides market will be Africa and South America.

Major competitors in the pesticides industry are Syngenta, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Dow DuPont Inc., FMC Corporation.

Pesticides Market - By Type (Herbicides, Fungicides And Insecticides), By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pesticides market overview, forecast pesticides market size and growth for the whole market, pesticides market segments, and geographies, pesticides market trends, pesticides market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

