Global Remdesivir Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Remdesivir Market 2021-2030

Remdesivir Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Remdesivir Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Remdesivir Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global remdesivir market is expected to grow from $1.98 billion in 2020 to $2.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 28%. Increasing prevalence of COVID-19 disease globally is a key factor driving the growth of the remdesivir market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Remdesivir Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3253&type=smp

The remdesivir market consists of sales of remdesivir drugs currently found effective in treating the COVID-19 disease. Remdesivir (RDV) is one of the promising drugs used currently for the treatment of the COVID-19 disease. Gilead, the US drug manufacturer is expanding its Remdesivir production due to the high demand for this drug. RDV is a synthetic compound throughout the class of antiviral drugs that target RNA synthesis.

Trends In The Global Remdesivir Market

In March 2020, Gilead Sciences, Inc., an America-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, acquired Forty Seven Inc. for $4.9 billion. This acquisition will strengthen Gilead’s immuno-oncology research and development portfolio. Forty Seven Inc., an America-based clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies.

Global Remdesivir Market Segments:

The global remdesivir market is further segmented based on route of administration, dosage form, distribution channel and geography.

By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous

By Dosage Form: Tablets, Frozen Solution, Lypholized Solution

By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Clinics, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online, Others

By Geography: The global remdesivir market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Remdesivir Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/remdesivir-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Remdesivir Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides remdesivir global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global remdesivir market, remdesivir global market share, remdesivir global market players, remdesivir global market segments and geographies, remdesivir market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The remdesivir global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Remdesivir Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Remdesivir Market Organizations Covered: Gilead Sciences, Inc., Bright Gene, Hainan Haiyao, Kelun Pharma, Hunan Warrant Pharmaceutical, Cipla, Pfizer, Merck

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Remdesivir Global Market Report 2021:

Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-monoclonal-antibodies-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Rituximab Biosimilars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rituximab-biosimilars-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Biosimilars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilars-market-global-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/