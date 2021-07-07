Blood And Blood Components Market Grows With Increasing Trauma And Road Accidents

Blood And Blood Components Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The blood and blood components market is being driven by the increasing incidence of trauma and road accidents. Sometimes, because of traumas such as hemorrhage, the volume of blood is reduced to a very low level and cannot be replaced fast enough by the body. Also, road accidents cause excessive blood loss from the body that has to be restored immediately. At times, the blood itself lacks a few components as in the case of hemophilia. All these conditions demand transfusion of blood and blood components into the patient's body. The growing prevalence of diseases and increasing numbers of road accidents and traumas are increasing the demand for blood and thus driving the market. According to a report by Globenewswire, in 2019, around 20,000 men suffer from Hemophilia in the US alone. Also, as per US NIH data, in 2019, traumatic injury was found to be the foremost reason of mortality among 1-40 years old people.

The global blood and blood components market size is expected to grow from $36.47 billion in 2020 to $38.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The blood and blood components market is expected to reach $45.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Major players in the blood and blood components industry are American Red Cross, Australian Red Cross Blood Service, Abbott Laboratories, Blood Centers of America, and Becton, Dickinson & Co.

TBRC’s blood and blood components market report is segmented by product into whole blood, blood components. The blood and blood components market is also segmented by end-users into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, others; by application into anemia, trauma & surgery, cancer treatment, bleeding disorders; by blood components into red blood cells, platelets, plasma, white blood cells.

