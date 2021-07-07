Liquid Nitrogen Market Size Worth USD 20.56 Billion by 2025 at 5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Liquid Nitrogen Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Storage (Cryogenic Cylinders & Packaged Gas, Tonnage, and Others), Technology (Cryogenic Distillation and Pressure Swing Adsorption), Application (Coolant and Refrigerant), End-Use Industry (Chemical, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Foundry, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Liquid Nitrogen Market Information by Storage, Technology, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region - Forecast till 2025”, the market is forecasted to reach USD 20.56 Billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 5%.

Market Scope:

A cryogenic liquid is liquid nitrogen. Cryogenic liquids are condensed gases with freezing points below 130 degrees Fahrenheit. Liquid nitrogen is mass-produced in liquefaction plants by pre-cooling nitrogen in ambient air using a multi-pressure refrigeration cycle; gases other than nitrogen, such as oxygen, argon, and carbon dioxide, are separated from ambient air using cryogenic air partition, layer dissemination, and assimilation cycles. Furthermore, liquid nitrogen is an organic ingredient in the pharmaceutical sector, as well as a cryogenic in the elastic and plastic industry, which is expected to open up lucrative development opportunities for the global liquid nitrogen market during the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

The market for liquid nitrogen is being driven by the expansion of automotive production. Because global air pollution is rapidly increasing, and car emissions have a large contribution to the problem, it is critical for an architect or planner to consider an alternative to current conventional fuel vehicles. Nitrogen-filled fluid vehicles can also be an excellent alternative. As a result, fluid nitrogen is widely used as a coolant in automobiles. As a result, increasing robotization will necessitate more liquid nitrogen, which will act as a catalyst for the liquid nitrogen market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Linde (Germany)

Praxair Technology, Inc. (US)

Air Liquide (France)

nexAir LLC (US)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan)

Messer Group GmbH (Germany)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US)

Gulf Cryo (the UAE)

Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

AMCS Corporation (US)

Statebourne Cryogenics Ltd (UK)

Asia Industrial Gases Pte. Ltd (Singapore)

Market Restraints:

The primary difficulty in the Liquid Nitrogen Market is a disadvantage of liquid nitrogen. Fluid nitrogen is used for a variety of purposes, including machine cooling, prescription to remove unwanted skin, moles, and pre-malignant cells, and cryogenics. It has a boiling point of -196°C. The beneficial freezing property of fluid nitrogen also has negative consequences. The fluid nitrogen fumes might freeze skin tissues in a split second, and because cold also consumes, the liquid nitrogen market trends are beneficial. If a small amount of it is swallowed, it can cause liquid nitrogen to form in the stomach.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on the automobile and chemical industries. Imports and fares of synthetic goods have been delayed as a result of import-trade restrictions imposed by governments in various places. Auto assembly has been problematically halted, resulting in massive losses in the vehicle industry as a whole. With the decline in auto-creation, interest in the nitrogen market has dropped dramatically, impacting the liquid nitrogen industry severely.

Market Segmentation

In the Liquid Nitrogen Market, the coolant category had the most substantial offer, up to 68 percent. Liquid nitrogen is a cryogenic fluid that can cause rapid freezing when it comes into contact with live cells. Liquid nitrogen is widely used as a coolant in rotating machinery as a result of this characteristic.

In 2020, cryogenic refining had the largest offer in the liquid nitrogen industry. Because of its low startup costs and lower utility use, this is the most widely used technology for delivering condensed contemporary gases.

In the Liquid Nitrogen Market in 2020, the cryogenic stockpile tank area had the most offers. The cryogenic storing tanks/vessels are proposed for the low-pressing-factor vehicle and capacity of fluid nitrogen, oxygen, and argon. Fluid nitrogen is often stored in poorly ventilated places for reasons of health and security.

The synthetic and drug segment accounted for the largest share of the liquid nitrogen market in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 percent between 2021 and 2026, owing to increased use of fluid nitrogen in the substance and drug business. Similarly, in the pharmaceutical industry, liquid nitrogen is in considerable demand to maintain the cold response temperature. Fluid nitrogen is also gaining popularity in the compounding industry as a way to reduce the heat generated during the manufacturing process.

Regional Insights

In 2018, North America had the largest share of the market. The item's interest in its grounded pharma sector for defending organic instances and reactor cooling applications is credited with the area's growth. In addition, growing interest in metal assembly and development is driving up demand for liquid nitrogen for welding and cutting cycles.

As agricultural nations such as China and India are expected to be rising business sectors, Asia-Pacific offers prospective development opportunities, making the Asia-Pacific district the fastest growing business sector liquid nitrogen market share.

