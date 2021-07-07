Mariyinskiy Mine Putting up For Auction Unique Emeralds and Alexandrites Worth USD 2 Million
EINPresswire.com/ -- JSC Mariyinskiy Mine managed by RT Capital LLC of Rostec State Corporation put up for the open auction 34 kg of emeralds and alexandrites of the best quality and color. The starting price of the three lots is USD 2 million. It is the first time when the company provides a batch of precious stones of such quality and amount. The bidding will take place at the e-platform of St. Petersburg Exchange on 14 July 2021.
The first lot weighs 8,964g and is initially priced at USD 1.52 million, being composed of raw emeralds of the highest specifications. This includes most valuable stone of 388g, the etalon first color and first grade, worth USD 245,000. The Gokhran of Russia classifies the gem as unique emerald.
The second lot weighs 23,847g with the starting price of USD 458,000 and is composed of raw natural emeralds of the first color and third grade. Gemstones like these are most required in jewelry.
The third lot represents the most valuable and rare gemstones – alexandrites. The bidding will feature 146g with the starting price of USD 3,500. The lot will represent raw gemstones of the first and second grade and two degrees of the alexandrite effect.
This auction is an unprecedented one because of gemstone amounts, values, grades, and quality offered. It is the first time when gem cutters and jewelers can get on the Russian market such amounts of unique raw materials of the first color – 86% (28,363 g) of the total emerald weight bidded.
”More than half of emeralds now sold in the domestic stores are imported gems, either synthetic or cultured, of pretty low quality. Meanwhile, emeralds from the Urals are highly esteemed in the jewelry world. Today, Mariyinskiy mine sells in Russia at most 20% of its emeralds produced. However, we are ready to extend our presence in the domestic market. This auction is a first step, thus we plan to attract Russian jewelers to capacities of the Mariyinskiy mine. Besides, the development of the internal market will allow making Russian emeralds more affordable,” says Kirill Fyodorov, CEO of RT Capital LLC.
The auction is intended for Russian legal entities and sole traders registered as participants and licensed for handling first-category gems in the Russian Federation.
The Mariyinskiy mine represents one of the three world’s emerald deposits, it is the only one in the Russian Federation. The deposit is famous for its unique finds regularly selected for the State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones of the Russian Federation.
RT Capital is a subsidiary of Rostec State Corporation, which manages its non-profile and problem assets. RT Capital is engaged in debt restructuring for and financial rehabilitation of Rostec assets, and in managing real estate. The Company works with assets of varying property types and functions.
Rosteс State Corporation is one of the largest industrial companies in Russia. It unites more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions of the country. Its key areas of activity are aircraft engineering, radioelectronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation’s portfolio includes such well-known brands as AvtoVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov, etc. Rostec is active in the implementation of all 12 national projects. The company is a key provider of Smart City technology, it is engaged in the digitalization of public administration, industry and social sectors, and it is developing plans for the development of 5G wireless technologies, an Industrial Internet of Things, big data and blockchain systems. Rostec partners with leading world manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli and Renault. The corporation’s products are delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide. Almost a third of the company's revenue comes from the export of high-tech products.
Press Service
The first lot weighs 8,964g and is initially priced at USD 1.52 million, being composed of raw emeralds of the highest specifications. This includes most valuable stone of 388g, the etalon first color and first grade, worth USD 245,000. The Gokhran of Russia classifies the gem as unique emerald.
The second lot weighs 23,847g with the starting price of USD 458,000 and is composed of raw natural emeralds of the first color and third grade. Gemstones like these are most required in jewelry.
The third lot represents the most valuable and rare gemstones – alexandrites. The bidding will feature 146g with the starting price of USD 3,500. The lot will represent raw gemstones of the first and second grade and two degrees of the alexandrite effect.
This auction is an unprecedented one because of gemstone amounts, values, grades, and quality offered. It is the first time when gem cutters and jewelers can get on the Russian market such amounts of unique raw materials of the first color – 86% (28,363 g) of the total emerald weight bidded.
”More than half of emeralds now sold in the domestic stores are imported gems, either synthetic or cultured, of pretty low quality. Meanwhile, emeralds from the Urals are highly esteemed in the jewelry world. Today, Mariyinskiy mine sells in Russia at most 20% of its emeralds produced. However, we are ready to extend our presence in the domestic market. This auction is a first step, thus we plan to attract Russian jewelers to capacities of the Mariyinskiy mine. Besides, the development of the internal market will allow making Russian emeralds more affordable,” says Kirill Fyodorov, CEO of RT Capital LLC.
The auction is intended for Russian legal entities and sole traders registered as participants and licensed for handling first-category gems in the Russian Federation.
The Mariyinskiy mine represents one of the three world’s emerald deposits, it is the only one in the Russian Federation. The deposit is famous for its unique finds regularly selected for the State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones of the Russian Federation.
RT Capital is a subsidiary of Rostec State Corporation, which manages its non-profile and problem assets. RT Capital is engaged in debt restructuring for and financial rehabilitation of Rostec assets, and in managing real estate. The Company works with assets of varying property types and functions.
Rosteс State Corporation is one of the largest industrial companies in Russia. It unites more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions of the country. Its key areas of activity are aircraft engineering, radioelectronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation’s portfolio includes such well-known brands as AvtoVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov, etc. Rostec is active in the implementation of all 12 national projects. The company is a key provider of Smart City technology, it is engaged in the digitalization of public administration, industry and social sectors, and it is developing plans for the development of 5G wireless technologies, an Industrial Internet of Things, big data and blockchain systems. Rostec partners with leading world manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli and Renault. The corporation’s products are delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide. Almost a third of the company's revenue comes from the export of high-tech products.
Press Service
Rostec State Corporation
site@rostec.ru