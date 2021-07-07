Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 500 Block of G Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 6, 2021, in the 500 Block of G Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 2:18 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect demanded the victim’s keys. The victim complied and the suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and the vehicle was recovered.

 

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

