Business Reporter: Sustainable and ethical choices in property management
How vacant buildings can be harnessed to serve local communitiesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In two industry view pieces on Business Reporter, property management company Global Guardians explains how its long-standing pragmatic and innovative approach to utilising empty property has earned them the sustainable and ethical business label in the current climate, where aligning profit-making with social responsibility is top priority.
City planners and property owners, the company maintains, need to overcome their kneejerk reaction to demolish any derelict buildings without considering whether or how they could be put to temporary use or get refurbished. An arrangement where the condition of out-of-use buildings is enhanced to provide affordable housing for working professionals or key workers is greatly beneficial for all parties involved. For example, key workers, who have recently reminded us of their invaluable contribution to society, can live in areas that would otherwise be beyond their means, charities can create revenue streams with their assets which would be left to decay, while the presence of property guardians fends off anti-social or criminal behaviour in neighbouring areas.
Moreover, the issue of empty properties has never been more relevant than following the pandemic with a considerable number of businesses shrinking their office footprint and thousands of high street retailers having gone into administration.
Many of the properties doomed to be demolished can be refurbished and rented out in a commercially viable model. Instead of levying empty-business rates councils can collect tax in properties once they become inhabited.
Global Guardians can provide all the technology that it takes for this ecosystem to work in the public, charity and private sectors alike. Their platform matches property owners with reliable and experienced property guardians who will pay them license fees for the opportunity to live in exciting and unique living spaces.
To learn more about the benefits converting derelict properties into guarded living spaces read the articles here and here.
