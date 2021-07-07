Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,647 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (6 July 2021)

Sixty-one patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Southern, Central and, Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, twenty-nine patients are from Quarantine Centers in Senafe (17), Dubarwa (4), Adi-Keih (3), Mendefera (2), Areza (2), and Adi-Quala (1); Southern Region. Twenty-one patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Eleven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Massawa (9), Ghinda (1), and Afabet (1); Northern Red Sea Region.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has accordingly risen to 6,188.

The total number of recovered patients stands at 5,808 while the number of deaths at 25.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (6 July 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.