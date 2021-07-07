Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TOMORROW: In Contra Costa County, Governor Newsom to Kick Off Statewide Clean California Day of Action

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – In Contra Costa County tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom will kick off a Clean California day of action featuring cleanup and hiring events throughout the state highlighting the new initiative to revitalize California’s streets and public spaces through litter abatement and local beautification projects.

Clean California is a $1.1 billion effort to massively expand state and local litter abatement efforts and provide thousands of jobs, including for people exiting homelessness, at-risk youth, veterans, formerly incarcerated individuals, local artists and students. It is complemented by Governor Newsom’s comprehensive $12 billion homelessness plan to provide safer housing and shelter alternatives to people living in encampments.

Clean California Day of Action Kick-Off

WHEN: Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at approx. 9:30 a.m. PDT

LIVESTREAM: California Governor YouTube page.

**NOTE: The event is open to credentialed media only, reporters interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by 8:00 a.m. with names of the reporters who will be in attendance for information on covering the event.

