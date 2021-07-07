The biopharmaceutical CROs market is projected to be worth USD 67 billion by 2030, claims Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Biopharmaceutical CROs Market, 2021-2030,” report to its list of offerings.

MOHALI, PUNJAB, INDIA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over past few years, pharmaceutical companies have outsourced various aspects of their R&D and clinical research processes to specialty contract research service providers, in order to remain competitive, flexible, and profitable in the industry



Given their numerous advantages, which include high specificity for intended molecular targets, ability to treat a myriad of disease indications, and patient friendly toxicity profiles, the demand for biologics is high and growing. This presents lucrative opportunities for contract research providers that offer services for this rapidly evolving class of pharmacological interventions. In fact, since 2001, over 80 new CROs have been established, offering a wide variety of cost-efficient research services and solutions to biologic developers.

Key Market Insights

More than 160 players claim to offer contract research services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the world

This segment of the service industry is dominated by start-ups / small companies (2-50 employees) and mid-sized players (51-200 employees), which represent more than 70% of the contemporary CRO landscape. Close to 50% of the stakeholders are based in North America, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

More than 45% of companies claim to offer research services for vaccines and cell therapies

On the other hand, close to 40% of CROs claim to have the required capabilities to provide antibody related research services. A number of biopharmaceutical research service providers are now offering services for niche and upcoming classes of biologics, such as Altasciences, Biocon, and Iris Pharma.

Since 2016, more than 70+ partnerships have been inked between CROs and industry stakeholders, worldwide

Interestingly, the maximum number of partnership agreements were inked in 2020, majority of which were acquisitions (34%), followed by clinical trial agreements (28%). It is worth noting that the partnership activity within this domain has increased at a CAGR of 55%, between 2016 and 2021.

Over 30 mergers and acquisitions were established in this domain, during the period 2016-2020

It was observed that majority of the deals were intercontinental (75%), involving participants from different countries. Geographical consolidation and service portfolio expansion were observed to the major key value drivers of M&A activity, followed by service portfolio consolidation (29%) and geographical expansion (26%).

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture 80% share (in terms of service revenues) of the market, by 2030

At present, close to 85% of the total revenues are generated from projects involving antibodies, vaccines and recombinant proteins; this trend is unlikely to change significantly in short to mid-term. It is worth mentioning that the contract research market for biologics in the Latin America is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster rate (14.9%), followed by the services market in MENA (14.5%).

Key Questions Answered

 Who are the key players offering contract research services for biopharmaceuticals?

 Which kind of business models are commonly adopted by biopharmaceutical companies while outsourcing their R&D and clinical research operations?

 What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

 What are the key value drivers of the merger and acquisition activity within this domain?

 How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

 What are the anticipated future trends within the biopharmaceutical contract research services market?

The USD 67 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the biopharmaceutical contract research service providers market has been analyzed across the following segments:

 Geography

 North America

 Europe

 Asia-Pacific

 MENA

 Latin America

 Therapeutic Area

 Oncological Disorder

 Neurological Disorder

 Infectious Disorder

 Autoimmune Disorder

 Cardiovascular Disorder

 Respiratory Disorder

 Others

 Biologics

 Antibody

 Cell Therapy

 Gene Therapy

 Vaccine

 Recombinant Protein

 Others

 End-user

 Small

 Mid-sized

 Very large / large



The research includes detailed profiles of key service providers (listed below) engaged in this domain; each profile features an overview of the company, information related to its biologics focused service portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

 Biocon

 Covance

 ICON

 Medpace

 Phamaron

 PPD

 PRA Health Sciences

 Syneos Health

 Vimta Labs

 WuXi AppTec

