DOH NEWS RELEASE: NEW DATA PROVIDES A MORE ACCURATE PICTURE OF VACCINATIONS IN HAWAI’I – Vaccination rates by county and age now include federal doses

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s COVID-19 data are more detailed thanks to statistical information on federal program vaccine recipients.

Beginning today the Department of Health’s Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard reflects new data provided by federal agencies. This includes new information on where the vaccines were administered and the age of the people who received the vaccinations.

The improved data shows an increase in the percentage of persons who have completed their vaccinations in all counties.

Vaccinations with federal data Vaccinations without federal data

Honolulu County 60% 51%

Hawai‘i County 54% 51%

Maui County 52% 50%

Kaua‘i County 58% 55%

Statewide vaccination rates in all eligible age groups increase substantially with the addition of the data from federal agencies.

Vaccinations with federal data Vaccinations without federal data

Age 18-29 50% 39%

Age 30-39 58% 47%

Age 40-49 67% 58%

Age 50-64 77% 70%

Age 65-74 94% 86%

“This new information from the federal agencies gives us a better idea where we have succeeded in administering vaccinations and where we need to direct more of our efforts,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “We hope more young adults will recognize the very real consequences of being infected with the COVID-19 virus including the lasting effects from long-haul COVID.”

The addition of detailed information from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program increases the percentage of residents who have initiated their vaccinations from 62.7% to 64.7%, a gain of 2%. It also drops slightly the number of residents who have completed their vaccinations from 58.3% to 58%, a loss of 0.3%

“We are delighted to learn more people have started the vaccination process than we previously knew,” said acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble. “Most of those people will be getting their second shots soon, which means the number of people who will have completed their vaccinations will be increasing.”

The statewide total of vaccinations administered does not change because of the more detailed data provided by the federal agencies or the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The enhanced vaccination data does not impact announced changes to the Safe Travels program or the revised rules on social gatherings which go into effect on Thursday, July 8.

