Persons of Interest Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 300 Block of H Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Special Investigations Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Monday, July 5, 2021, in the 300 block of H Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 6:58 am, the persons of interest approached the victim at the listed location. The persons of interest took the victim’s property then fled the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries.

 

The persons of interest were captured by surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

 

https://youtu.be/jl6TSG5hvMc

 

Anyone who can identify these persons of interest or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

