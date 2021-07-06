Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LA court wrong to claim copyright of Britney Spears’ testimony, experts say

(Subscription required) The Los Angeles County Superior Court likely abused the copyright law when it filed a claim of ownership with YouTube to remove a recording of Britney Spears testifying in court last week. California courts have the legal authority to prohibit the media and public from recording court hearings but copyright experts said courts don’t own sworn testimony.

LA court wrong to claim copyright of Britney Spears' testimony, experts say

