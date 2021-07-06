(Subscription required) The Los Angeles County Superior Court likely abused the copyright law when it filed a claim of ownership with YouTube to remove a recording of Britney Spears testifying in court last week. California courts have the legal authority to prohibit the media and public from recording court hearings but copyright experts said courts don’t own sworn testimony.
You just read:
LA court wrong to claim copyright of Britney Spears’ testimony, experts say
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.