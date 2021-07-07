The report offers the most up-to-date information on Septic Shock pipeline products being developed by notable companies such as Adrenomed, MYND Life Sciences, Inotrem, Vivacelle Bio, Palisade Bio, and others

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, USA, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Septic Shock Pipeline Insight 2021: Pipeline Product Profiles, Pipeline Assessment, Unmet Needs

The report offers the most up-to-date information on Septic Shock pipeline products being developed by notable companies such as Adrenomed, MYND Life Sciences, Inotrem, Vivacelle Bio, Palisade Bio, and others

DelveInsight’s “Septic Shock Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in the Septic Shock pipeline landscapes. It comprises Septic Shock pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Septic Shock therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and highlights the inactive Septic Shock pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Septic Shock Pipeline Report

Major companies such as Adrenomed, MYND Life Sciences, Inotrem, Vivacelle Bio, Palisade Bio, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Pharmazz, Inc., La Jolla Pharmaceutical, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Septic Shock treatment scenario.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Septic Shock treatment scenario. Key Septic shock pipeline candidates such as Adrecizumab , Nangibotide , Tranexamic acid, Timbetasin, VBI-S, OctaplasLG, and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials to treat Septic shock.

, , and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials to treat Septic shock. Adrecizumab is a clinical-stage, first-in-class drug targeting loss of vascular integrity. The strong rationale for Adrecizumab is bolstered by the elegance of its mode of action. This monoclonal antibody on binding to its target Adrenomedullin preserves its functionality as a regulator of vascular integrity. Adrecizumab is currently under clinical evaluation. In the AdrenOSS-2, proof-of-concept phase II trial in septic shock, Adrecizumab shown a favorable safety profile, was well tolerated and established a trend in survival for Adrecizumab-treated patients compared to placebo. Favorable safety and tolerability were already shown in previous Phase I trials. The company is preparing to initiate a phase IIb/III trial in early 2022.

is a clinical-stage, first-in-class drug targeting loss of vascular integrity. The strong rationale for Adrecizumab is bolstered by the elegance of its mode of action. This monoclonal antibody on binding to its target Adrenomedullin preserves its functionality as a regulator of vascular integrity. Adrecizumab is currently under clinical evaluation. In the AdrenOSS-2, proof-of-concept phase II trial in septic shock, Adrecizumab shown a favorable safety profile, was well tolerated and established a trend in survival for Adrecizumab-treated patients compared to placebo. Favorable safety and tolerability were already shown in previous Phase I trials. The company is preparing to initiate a phase IIb/III trial in early 2022. In April 2021, Noxopharm announced an international patent application to protect the use of the experimental anti-cancer drug, Veyonda ® (idronoxil), to block the development of septic shock associated with infections COVID-19 and influenza viruses.

announced an international patent application to protect the use of the experimental anti-cancer drug, ® (idronoxil), to block the development of septic shock associated with infections COVID-19 and influenza viruses. In March 2021, Modus Therapeutics AB declared an updated strategy that recognizes the company’s focus on the clinical development of sevuparin as a new, crucial potential for septic shock treatment and possibly other severe inflammatory complications. Modus Therapeutics anticipates commencing the first clinical trial in this new indication with sevuparin, which has already shown a favorable safety profile around the end of 2021.

Get an overview of pipeline landscape @ Septic Shock Clinical Trials Analysis

Septic Shock is defined as sepsis associated with hypotension and perfusion abnormalities despite adequate fluid resuscitation. It is a complication of sepsis that leads to severe sepsis and septic shock.

Septic Shock Emerging Drugs

Adrecizumab: Adrenomed

Adrecizumab is a proprietary humanized monoclonal adrenomedullin (ADM) specific antibody. This targeted therapy inhibits excessive circulating sepsis-induced ADM, stimulates protective effects on the endothelial barrier, and decreases interstitial vasodilatory effects.

Research and Development

Phase II

NCT03085758: In December 2017, Adrenomed initiated a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, multicenter, and proof of concept and dose-finding Phase II clinical trial to explore the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of ADRECIZUMAB in patients with Septic Shock and Elevated Adrenomedullin. The trial got completed in December 2019 with 301 participants. The biomarker-guided, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled proof-of-concept trial AdrenOSS-2 explored the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of Adrecizumab in 301 patients with early septic shock and raised blood levels of the vasoprotective peptide Adrenomedullin in Belgium, France, Germany, and The Netherlands. In addition to standard of care, patients took Adrecizumab or placebo.

The monoclonal antibody Adrecizumab, given on top of standard of care, was well tolerated, showed a favorable safety profile, and demonstrated a positive trend in survival. This study validated the mode of action of Adrecizumab: binding of the antibody to bioactive Adrenomedullin (bio-ADM) modulates the plasma level of bio-ADM, a vital hormone for vascular integrity and endothelial function.

Nangibotide: Inotrem

Nangibotide is a chemically synthesized peptide and a specific TREM-1 inhibitor. Among other features, nangibotide modulation restores a balanced inflammatory response (immunomodulation) and improves survival (shock reversal). Inotrem’s lead product candidate, nangibotide (LR12), has been granted access to the EMA’s PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) scheme. The Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to nangibotide for the treatment of septic shock.

Research and Development

Phase II

NCT04055909: In November 2019, Inotrem initiated a Phase II randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled dose selection study to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Nangibotide in patients with Septic Shock. The trial is currently in the recruiting stage and is expected to be completed by March 2022.

For further information, refer to the detailed report @ Septic Shock Pipeline Therapeutics

Scope of Septic Shock Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players : 10+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Adrenomed, MYND Life Sciences, Inotrem, Vivacelle Bio, Palisade Bio, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Pharmazz, Inc, La Jolla Pharmaceutical , and many others.

Adrenomed, MYND Life Sciences, Inotrem, Vivacelle Bio, Palisade Bio, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Pharmazz, Inc, La Jolla Pharmaceutical and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 10+Products

Phases:

· Septic Shock Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Septic Shock Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Septic Shock Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Septic Shock Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· TREML1 protein inhibitors

· Serine protease inhibitors

· Adrenomedullin modulators

· Blood coagulation factor stimulants

Molecule Types:

· Peptides

· Gene therapy

· Small molecule

Route of Administration:

· Inhalation

· Intravenous

· Oral

· Subcutaneous

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Septic Shock Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Septic Shock treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Septic Shock?

How many are Septic Shock emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Septic Shock?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Septic Shock market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Septic Shock?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Septic Shock therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Septic Shock?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Septic Shock?

Table of Contents

1 Septic Shock Report Introduction 2 Septic Shock Executive Summary 3 Septic Shock Overview 4 Septic Shock Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Septic Shock Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 6 Septic Shock Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7 Septic Shock Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 Adrecizumab: Adrenomed 8 Septic Shock Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9 Septic Shock Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products 9.1 ABCF1 modulators: MYND Life Sciences 10 Septic Shock Therapeutic Assessment 11 Septic Shock Inactive Products 12 Septic Shock Unmet Needs 13 Septic Shock Market Drivers and Barriers 14 Appendix 15 About DelveInsight

Get a customized pipeline report @ Septic Shock Drugs Pipeline Report

Related Reports

DelveInsight's Septic Shock Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight’s Iron Deficiency Anemia - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight’s Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia (LID) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's Lyme Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's Major Depressive Disorder - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Healthcare Consulting services comprising credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Contact Us: Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com