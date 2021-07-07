Rosemead Youth Leadership Center Offering Free Computer Science Experience on July 10
STEM conference will focus on machine learning, cryptocurrency and robotic process automationROSEMEAD, CALIF., USA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Korbin Deary, who started coding at eight years old and is the founder of Korbins Kode, is among the speakers scheduled for the Computer Science Experience: A STEM Conference for Youth on July 10, 2021 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm PT. The free event offered by the Rosemead Youth Leadership Center will be held virtually on Zoom.
The Computer Science Experience: A STEM Conference for Youth will cover topics such as machine learning, robotic process automation and blockchain for cryptocurrency. Coding workshops led by Deary will begin at 3:00 pm with Scratch Programming for 8 to 13-year-olds, followed by Introduction to Web Development for 14 to 18-year-olds.
Deary founded Korbins Kode to teach code to kids, make websites for businesses and program his own games to play with his friends.
“The pandemic put our annual “Computer Science Experience” in-person event in jeopardy, but we have found our programs translate to the online learning space quite well, said Keno Deary Sr., Director of the Rosemead Youth Leadership Center.
He continued, “Our program offers hands-on experience to local youth and equips them with the knowledge and skills to solve tough problems. Attendees are guided by experts who care deeply about each individual, teaching youth to gather and evaluate evidence, make sense of information through proven STEM mechanics, and are encouraged to utilize their abilities creatively.”
Other speakers include Keno Deary Sr.; Kumar Mankala, Senior Data Scientist at SoCal Edison; Michael Mercado, Automation Architect and Digital Accelerator; and Kurt Kumar, VP of Marketing at RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.
The Computer Science Experience: A STEM Conference for Youth will be offered for free but has limited space. Visit RYLC.org to sign up.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here