Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,663 in the last 365 days.

Rosemead Youth Leadership Center Offering Free Computer Science Experience on July 10

Computer Science Experience

Computer Science Experience

STEM conference will focus on machine learning, cryptocurrency and robotic process automation

ROSEMEAD, CALIF., USA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Korbin Deary, who started coding at eight years old and is the founder of Korbins Kode, is among the speakers scheduled for the Computer Science Experience: A STEM Conference for Youth on July 10, 2021 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm PT. The free event offered by the Rosemead Youth Leadership Center will be held virtually on Zoom.

The Computer Science Experience: A STEM Conference for Youth will cover topics such as machine learning, robotic process automation and blockchain for cryptocurrency. Coding workshops led by Deary will begin at 3:00 pm with Scratch Programming for 8 to 13-year-olds, followed by Introduction to Web Development for 14 to 18-year-olds.

Deary founded Korbins Kode to teach code to kids, make websites for businesses and program his own games to play with his friends.
“The pandemic put our annual “Computer Science Experience” in-person event in jeopardy, but we have found our programs translate to the online learning space quite well, said Keno Deary Sr., Director of the Rosemead Youth Leadership Center.

He continued, “Our program offers hands-on experience to local youth and equips them with the knowledge and skills to solve tough problems. Attendees are guided by experts who care deeply about each individual, teaching youth to gather and evaluate evidence, make sense of information through proven STEM mechanics, and are encouraged to utilize their abilities creatively.”

Other speakers include Keno Deary Sr.; Kumar Mankala, Senior Data Scientist at SoCal Edison; Michael Mercado, Automation Architect and Digital Accelerator; and Kurt Kumar, VP of Marketing at RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

The Computer Science Experience: A STEM Conference for Youth will be offered for free but has limited space. Visit RYLC.org to sign up.

###

Media Relations
PR Services
email us here

You just read:

Rosemead Youth Leadership Center Offering Free Computer Science Experience on July 10

Distribution channels: Education, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.