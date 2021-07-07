WIN TV Seeks International Distributors For Massive FDA approved Sugar Replacement Product. 75 Million Have Spoken
WIN TV Seeks International Distributors for Massive FDA Approved Sugar Replacement Product. 75 Million people responded to "KICK THE SUGAR" GO "NATURALLY SWEET"REDDICK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WIN TV NEWS RELEASE.
Dues to the massive global response to our "KICK THE SUGAR" GO "NATURALLY SWEET" advertising campaign which has resulted in over 75 million responses it has confirmed the incredible opportunity that this new "NATURALLY SWEET" product has on a truly global basis.
I has also pointed out to us the necessity of having an International Licensing agreement in place with various entrepreneurs, companies and public entities in numerous countries to develop the market and distribute this wonderful product in those territories.
Win TV is now inviting interested parties to contact us immediately to explore these opportunities.
"NATURALLY SWEET" is the ONLY sugar replacement product that is patented and the ONLY sugar replacement product who's single ingredient has all three major health approvals in place attesting to it's efficacy and safety. The major health authorities are the FDA in the United States, Canada Health (Canada) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) which covers all 30 of the EU countries
The product can be used across the entire spectrum of the food range. This includes products like ice cream, candy, baby milk formula, jams, and literally anything where sugar is used. "NATURALLY SWEET" is also one of those rare products that not only covers the entire food spectrum but all covers the entire human life span. It can be used in baby foods and milk formulas all the way through to geriatric digestive products.
"NATURALLY SWEET" has no bitter aftertaste like Stevia. It has no alcohol, chemicals, and it is an all natural product.
Should any party be interested in securing the rights to this product in any particular country or territory then please immediately contact:
AMAZING FOODS INC.
TEL: 352-999-4288
EMAIL: bimoltd@gmail.com
Baron Storm
AMAZING FOODS INC
+1 352-999-4288
email us here