Sen. Mike Moon Urges Governor to Prohibit Teaching of Critical Race Theory in Missouri Schools

Senator Mike Moon Urges Governor to Prohibit Teaching of Critical Race Theory in Missouri Schools

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, has delivered a letter to the governor urging him to issue an executive order banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the “1619 Project” before students return to school in August. Sixty-seven members of the Missouri General Assembly signed the letter in support of the request.

“Since the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is within the Executive Branch of Missouri government, the governor has the power to exercise authority over the department,” wrote Sen. Moon. “I believe the destructive nature of this type of teaching demands immediate executive action until the Legislature can address it.”

Several states have already passed legislation prohibiting CRT curriculum in their public school systems and many others have pending legislation on the topic.

