Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,658 in the last 365 days.

Tracker Boat, $5,000 Academy + Sports Gift Card Among Packages in Tennessee Conservation Raffle

NASHVILLE --- A Tracker boat and a $5,000 Academy + Sports Outdoors gift card are just two of the outstanding packages being offered in the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation (TWRF) 2021 Conservation Raffle.

The Tracker Pro Team 175 TF is a boat that helps anglers adapt to a variety of fishing situations. Features include three-across bow seat positions, dual live wells, and a recessed front deck level. Like all Tracker boats, the 175 TF comes outfitted with a Mercury outboard, Minn Kota Trolling motor and Lowrance fish finder.

The Academy + Outdoors gift card is redeemable for merchandise and in-store services or for merchandise at academy.com. Academy offers an array of fishing gear for all types of fishing among its diverse inventory.

 Ten prize packages, plus an additional 100 prizes will be awarded in the TWRF’s Conservation Raffle. This year’s Conservation Raffle is highlighted by a $50,000 voucher which can be applied to a new Ford vehicle from any Mid-South Ford dealership.

Other packages include an elk tag for the Tennessee Premier Elk Zone, a deer hunt on Presidents Island, a UTV, turkey hunting package, waterfowl hunting package, a precision long-range shooting package, a Tennessee Henry rifle, plus 100 winners will receive a knife. All 10 packages feature additional items and details of the prizes can be found at https://www.twrf.net/.

A single ticket is $20, three tickets for $50, and 10 for $100 and are on sale now until midnight Aug. 15. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased, and the more tickets purchased, the better opportunity you have of grabbing one of the packages. Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly at https://raffle.twrf.net/

Ten winning tickets will be drawn in order and those winners will be asked to prioritize their prize choices.

One hundred percent of the funds from the raffle goes to support wildlife conservation in Tennessee. TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee's hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of TWRA and Tennessee's outdoor enthusiasts. 

---TWRA---

You just read:

Tracker Boat, $5,000 Academy + Sports Gift Card Among Packages in Tennessee Conservation Raffle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.