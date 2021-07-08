Another Healthcare Leader Re-Engages Tiller-Hewitt to Deliver Strategic Growth
Lake Charles Memorial Health System CEO Selects Tiller-Hewitt to Launch Initiatives for Service Line Growth, Physician Engagement and RetentionSAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies and Lake Charles Memorial Health System, southwest Louisiana's largest community-owned, non-profit healthcare system, have launched a strategic growth initiative focused on providing better access to high quality services throughout southwest Louisiana.
The Tiller-Hewitt team will collaborate with stakeholders to develop and implement data-driven performance improvements, access and capacity expansion, and outreach initiatives to deliver service line growth, physician engagement and retention.
“From partnering successfully with Tiller-Hewitt in the past, I am confident in their ability to deeply engage and enhance our growth in alignment with our business goals,” said Devon Hyde, MBA, who was named President and CEO of Lake Charles Memorial Health System in April 2021. “Their strategic growth program is an important part of our plans to foster a culture of motivation, respect and accountability and to help our team achieve top performance.”
“We’re very proud to have the opportunity to partner with Devon and the Lake Charles Memorial Health System team,” said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies. “It’s a testament to the results of our programs when we hear from CEOs we’ve worked with in the past, who want us to re-engage with them and their new organization.”
Strategic Performance Improvement
As a strategic growth company, Tiller-Hewitt will collaborate with Memorial’s operational and clinical teams and position them to consistently deliver measurable results in strategic service lines.
Data-Driven Growth Strategies
“Robust data insights -- based on relevant internal data, referral patterns and external claims information -- will enable us to mitigate leakage, quantify growth opportunities and execute strategies to capitalize on those opportunities for Memorial,” said Thomas Tiller, chief operating officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies.
Executing to Drive Strategic Growth
Tiller-Hewitt will identify, train and equip Memorial’s physician outreach liaisons with the powerful differentiator of being trusted advisors who deliver higher‐value solutions. The program will increase communication and build stronger relationships between the hospital physicians in employed and independent practices.
The disruption of the pandemic has spurred forward-thinking organizations across the U.S. to engage Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies for strategic growth recovery by embracing laser-focused data analytics, lean process improvement and retooled outreach teams. Tiller-Hewitt’s proven programs deliver strategic growth and measurable results: improving physician engagement, minimizing leakage, maximizing network utilization, protecting market share, and growing strategic, high-margin service lines and specialties.
About Lake Charles Memorial Health System
Lake Charles Memorial Health System is the region's largest not-for-profit, community healthcare system, serving the healthcare needs of southwest Louisiana. Memorial Health System is locally-owned and operated by a Board of Trustees from the community it serves. The hospital is a shareholder of Voluntary Hospitals of America (VHA), and is fully licensed by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations. CEO Devon Hyde joined Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in 2021, bringing 15 years of healthcare leadership experience.
The only full-service healthcare system in Lake Charles, Memorial was established in 1952. Today, the health system includes 314 licensed beds on our Oak Park acute care campus, 54 beds at their Women's campus, 44 beds at their behavioral health campus and outpatient clinic serving uninsured and under insured at the Moss Memorial Health Clinic, and over 100 employed physicians and specialists that are a part of the Memorial Medical Group.
As the healthcare market leader in the Lake Charles region,their success can be attributed to a dedicated team of over 2,500 employees and 300 staff physicians representing more than 60 specialties and subspecialties, as well as the largest emergency services department and the only trauma center in southwest Louisiana. Memorial has the area's only teaching facility for physicians through the Memorial/LSUHSC Family Medicine Residency Program, and serves as a clinical training site for nursing, medical technology and radiologic technology students through various universities, including McNeese State University.
About Tiller-Hewitt
For 20 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations that want to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. The Tiller-Hewitt team designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, and population health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture and build strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People. To learn more visit www.tillerhewitt.com.
