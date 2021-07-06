DNR investigates boat crash into Mile Long Bridge at Saylorville

POLK CITY, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and other agencies responded to a boat that crashed into the Mile Long Bridge at Saylorville Lake on Monday, July 5, 2021 around 6:15pm.

Five people aboard the boat, operated and owned by Steven Starrett of Pleasant Hill, were injured and taken to local hospitals. The DNR does not currently have conditions available of those injured.

The DNR Law Enforcement Bureau continues to investigate the boat crash and will release further information via a press release once it becomes available.

The DNR asks anyone that witnessed the crash or the boat's operation immediately prior to the crash, that has not already spoken with law enforcement, to please contact Iowa DNR Law Enforcement Sgt. Craig Cutts at (515) 238-4847.