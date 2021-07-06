Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,681 in the last 365 days.

DNR investigates boat crash into Mile Long Bridge at Saylorville

POLK CITY, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and other agencies responded to a boat that crashed into the Mile Long Bridge at Saylorville Lake on Monday, July 5, 2021 around 6:15pm.

Five people aboard the boat, operated and owned by Steven Starrett of Pleasant Hill, were injured and taken to local hospitals. The DNR does not currently have conditions available of those injured.

The DNR Law Enforcement Bureau continues to investigate the boat crash and will release further information via a press release once it becomes available.

The DNR asks anyone that witnessed the crash or the boat's operation immediately prior to the crash, that has not already spoken with law enforcement, to please contact Iowa DNR Law Enforcement Sgt. Craig Cutts at (515) 238-4847.

You just read:

DNR investigates boat crash into Mile Long Bridge at Saylorville

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.