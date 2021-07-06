AZDPS Detectives Arrest Road Rage Suspect and Seize Cache of Weapons, Drugs

On April 10, 2021, at approximately 2:03 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers responded to a call of shots fired on Interstate 10 near 43rd Avenue in Phoenix. The victim driver and passenger were traveling eastbound when they observed a white Kia maneuvering in an erratic manner, swerving across multiple lanes of traffic before cutting off the victim vehicle and nearly causing a collision. The driver of the Kia then slowed down, allowing the victims to catch up to his vehicle. The suspect then fired several shots, striking the victims’ vehicle.

AZDPS detectives conducted a thorough investigation over the following weeks, ultimately identifying the suspect as 30-year-old Quinten F. Davis of Phoenix.

On Thursday July 1, 2021, with support from the SWAT team, AZDPS detectives arrested Davis and executed a search warrant at his Phoenix residence. In the home, detectives found several loaded assault-style rifles, an Uzi, several handguns, loaded magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Detectives also located dangerous drugs and over five pounds of marijuana packaged for transportation and sale in Davis’ residence. Davis was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including: