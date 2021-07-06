Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,681 in the last 365 days.

AZDPS Detectives Arrest Road Rage Suspect and Seize Cache of Weapons, Drugs

Department Report Number: 

Preliminary Information: 

On April 10, 2021, at approximately 2:03 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers responded to a call of shots fired on Interstate 10 near 43rd Avenue in Phoenix. The victim driver and passenger were traveling eastbound when they observed a white Kia maneuvering in an erratic manner, swerving across multiple lanes of traffic before cutting off the victim vehicle and nearly causing a collision. The driver of the Kia then slowed down, allowing the victims to catch up to his vehicle. The suspect then fired several shots, striking the victims’ vehicle.

AZDPS detectives conducted a thorough investigation over the following weeks, ultimately identifying the suspect as 30-year-old Quinten F. Davis of Phoenix.

On Thursday July 1, 2021, with support from the SWAT team, AZDPS detectives arrested Davis and executed a search warrant at his Phoenix residence. In the home, detectives found several loaded assault-style rifles, an Uzi, several handguns, loaded magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Detectives also located dangerous drugs and over five pounds of marijuana packaged for transportation and sale in Davis’ residence. Davis was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including:

  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts)
  • Drive by shooting
  • Discharge of a firearm within city limits
  • Possession and sale of marijuana
  • Possession and sale of dangerous drugs
  • Misconduct involving weapons
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Weapons and drugs seized by detectives

Cache of Weapons and Drugs Seized by Detectives

Mugshot of Suspect

You just read:

AZDPS Detectives Arrest Road Rage Suspect and Seize Cache of Weapons, Drugs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.