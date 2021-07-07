EU Should Use GSP+ to bring about the political solution for the Tamils in Sri Lanka

Rajkumar, The secretary of the Vavuniya Families of the Disappeared association

SCARSDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The secretary of the Vavuniya Families of the Disappeared association, Gopalakrishnan Rajkumar, called on the European Union to "repeal the GSP+" trading preference and work with the US to achieve a just "political solution".The statement on Friday comes ahead of Monday's protest to mark 1,600 days of continued demonstrations in Vavuniya by the families of the disappeared. During the statement, Rajkumar highlighted that since the implementation of Sri Lanka’s draconian 1978 Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), thousands of Tamils have been imprisoned as political prisoners.Here is Mr. Rajkumar's statements in detail:Talk of stopping the EU's GSP+ makes Sri Lanka Nervous. We can see this by Sri Lankan actions. There are thousands of Tamil political prisoners in Sri Lankan jails being held without trial.Only now because of the warning by the European Union a mere 14 Tamils were released along with 76 Sinhalese.EU should use the GSP+ (the Generalized Scheme of Preferences trade arrangement) not only to help remove the Sri Lankan Terrorism law, but also to bring about the political solution that the country had promised to the UN and the Sri Lanka Donor Group Co-Chairs in 2009 during the war.A political solution can be achieved with the blessing of the Biden administration. This solution can be achieved through a Referendum.Any solution should be based on a secured and protected Tamil homeland. The Tamils have learned over and over again for the last 74 years in painful ways that Tamils can live safely only within a secure homeland.The Tamils were silenced by Sinhalese oppression and the Tamil parliamentarians were silenced by Colombo’s perks.We urge the EU to push for a political solution for the Tamils with EU and US mediation.Thank you,Rajkumar,The secretary of the Vavuniya Families of the Disappeared association

