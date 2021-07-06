Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tokyo 2020: Olympic organisers inform public to avoid marathon and race stroll occasions

At a test event in Sapporo volunteers wore placards asking people to refrain from watching the event to prevent the spread of Covid.

Olympic organisers have asked the public not to line the route of marathon and race walk event at the Tokyo Games over fears that crowds could spread coronavirus infections.

The two events take place in Sapporo, which still has emergency Covid measures in place.

Organisers said “to reduce the risk of infection” they would restrict “the movement of members of the public”.

The Games, delayed a year because of the pandemic, start on 23 July.

Event organisers said they had met police and local government officials to discuss arrangements for the race walk events, which take place on 6 August, and the women’s and men’s marathons, which take place over the following two days.

In a statement, they added that they would continue to work with local authorities “to ensure a safe and secure Tokyo 2020 Games for all participants and for the citizens of Sapporo and…

