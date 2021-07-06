Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

CONSUMER ALERT: Deadline Approaching for Keurig K-Cup Purchasers to File Claim for Refund

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is reminding Floridians that the deadline for eligible Keurig K-Cup purchasers to file a claim is fast approaching. Last month, Attorney General Moody secured a larger share of the $31 million fund for Florida consumers as part of the class-action settlement in the case

In re Keurig Green Mountain Single Serve Coffee Antitrust Litigation.

Consumers who bought Keurig K-Cup Portion Packs from a supplier other than Keurig may be entitled to payment from the settlement. The deadline to submit a claim is

July 15

.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I’m committed to looking out for consumers and ensuring that Floridians get a fair shake in these nationwide settlements. Now, consumers in Florida will receive the same share of this national class-action settlement as consumers in other states due to legal action by my office. The deadline for consumers to claim a refund is quickly approaching, and I encourage all eligible purchasers of Keurig K-Cups to file a claim today.”

Purchasers of K-Cups in Florida who file a timely claim will receive a pro rata share of the settlement fund. Purchasers who submit proof of purchase of Keurig K-Cup Portion Packs from a person or business other than Keurig will receive 100% of their claim. Purchasers who submit only proof of purchase of a Keurig brewer will receive 50% of the value of their claim with a 7,300-cup/12-month cap. Purchasers who submit no proof of purchase will receive 10% of their claim with a 550-cup/12-month cap.

To file a claim, click here .

Attorney General Moody secured a larger share of the settlement fund in this case by filing an objection to the unfair treatment of Floridians in the prior proposed settlement. Originally, the settlement would have awarded purchasers of K-Cups in Florida and Illinois only one-third as much as similar purchasers in other states. To learn more, click here .

# # #

The Florida Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division issues Consumer Alerts to inform Floridians of emerging scams, new methods used to commit fraud, increased reports of common scams, or any other deceptive practice. Consumer Alerts are designed to notify Floridians about scams and available refunds in an effort to prevent financial losses or other harm caused by deceptive practices. Anyone encountering a scam should report the incident to the Florida Attorney General's Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting

MyFloridaLegal.com

.