World's Greatest Motivators Streaming Series Begins July, 18 2021

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World’s Greatest Motivators™, a 13-Episode Paid-Per-View is slated for e360tv streaming distribution and on social media platforms starting July 18, 2021. World’s Greatest Motivators ™ gathered 14 of the biggest names in the personal development industry for this limited series. Each episode, featuring two speakers, will be released weekly for 7 weeks, beginning on July 18, 2021. Tickets are $27 and available at World’s Greatest Motivators™ page on e360tv Live Centrale.

Lynn Kitchen and Julie Hamilton, of Kitchen Hamilton Productions, along with David Meltzer, are executive producers of the World’s Greatest Motivators™ series. Ms. Hamilton explained, “We are thrilled to present this 7-episode series featuring the Best of the Best of internationally acclaimed, seasoned speakers together in one place. Renowned motivational speakers such as: Bob Proctor, Les Brown, Jack Canfield, Lisa Nichols, Brian Tracy, Mary Morrissey, Sharon Lechter, John Assaraf and more."

Kitchen Hamilton Production and David Meltzer are excited to bring "World's Greatest Motivators" to e360tv for national and international distribution. Producer Lynn Kitchen commented, “The audience will enjoy viewing two inspirational motivators each week on the international streaming channel e360tv. This is a memorable experience for all.”

Kitchen Hamilton Production developed a platform to showcase masters in the motivation and personal development industry. Recognizing that all humans aspire to greatness and love to be motivated, they created this program with taglines, “Transcending Borders; Inspiring BIG Dreams!”

