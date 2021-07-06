​U.S. 202 (Dekalb Street) Among Highways Restricted This Week for Resurfacing in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 202 (Dekalb Street) is among state highways restricted this week in Montgomery County for paving operations, as part of a project to repair and resurface more than 35 miles of state highway in Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Thursday, July 8, and Friday, July 9, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 202 (Dekalb Street) between Crooked Lane and Airy Street in Bridgeport Borough and Norristown, for utility casting adjustments; and

Friday, July 9, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Conshohocken Road/West Elm Street between Colwell Lane and Tee's Boulevard in the Borough of Conshohocken, for milling and paving operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surfaces and repaving the state highways using bituminous material and applying roadway enhancements when warranted, such as pavement markings, base repair, and rumble strips. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Highway Materials, of Flourtown, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on this $7,944,684.80 resurfacing project that is financed with 100 percent state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

