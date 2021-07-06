2021-07-06 11:13:39.5 Missouri Lottery Director Re-elected to Chair Powerball Group

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery, has been re-elected to chair the Powerball Product Group for a second year by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL).

In this role, Reardon works with other lottery directors, leading the group charged with enhancing Powerball’s offerings to create more chances to win and larger jackpot prizes.

“This is both a challenging and exciting time for Powerball,” she said. “We’ve explored a lot of possibilities, and we’ve identified two great ways to bring players additional chances to win, as well as the faster-growing jackpots they’ve been asking for. We’re doing it by adding a Monday night drawing to the line-up and also offering another drawing through the new Double Play option.”

Double Play is set to launch in 13 jurisdictions in August, allowing players to play their Powerball numbers again in a second, separate drawing for a chance to win up to $10 million. The Monday night drawing will also be added at that time.   Reardon has served as executive director of the Missouri Lottery since December 2009. In that time, annual sales have increased from $968.5 million to more than $1.6 billion, and profits for public education have reached record levels.

MUSL is a non-profit, government-benefit association owned and operated by its 38 member lotteries.

 

