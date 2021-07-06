Judiciary Mourns Loss of Retired Judge Terry Lafferty

The Tennessee judiciary is mourning the loss of retired Judge Terry Lafferty, who passed away on July 2, 2021, at the age of 89.

Judge Lafferty served as a criminal court judge in Shelby County from 1977 to his retirement in 1997. After his retirement, he served as a senior judge. Prior to taking the bench, he served in the district attorney’s office from 1963 to 1977. He is a veteran of the Korean War, having enlisted in the Navy as a young man.

Judge Lafferty was a graduate of Memphis State University and the Southern law University.

Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Lafferty, and his son, Keith Lafferty. He is survived by his sons, Kevin Lafferty (Tammi), Craig Lafferty (Lisa), and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends from 5pm until 8pm, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133. A funeral mass will be held at 10am, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at The Church of the Nativity, 5955 St. Elmo Bartlett, TN 38135, with interment in Calvary Cemetery to follow.

In lieu of flowers its requested that memorials be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Read the full obituary here.