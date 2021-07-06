The Complainant alleged that the Governor's Office failed to respond to his APRA request. The undisputed evidence demonstrated that Complainant did not submit the request in accordance with the Governor's Office's promulgated and posted APRA procedures. Accordingly, we found no violation.
You just read:
PR 21-15 Reale v. Rhode Island Office of the Governor – No violation
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.