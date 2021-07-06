Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PR 21-15 Reale v. Rhode Island Office of the Governor – No violation

The Complainant alleged that the Governor's Office failed to respond to his APRA request. The undisputed evidence demonstrated that Complainant did not submit the request in accordance with the Governor's Office's promulgated and posted APRA procedures. Accordingly, we found no violation.

