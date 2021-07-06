Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PR 21-16 Gordon v. Office of the State Fire Marshal – No violation

The Complainant alleged the Fire Marshal did not properly respond to his APRA request seeking certain records related to a particular arson investigation. The undisputed record evidenced that the Fire Marshal had previously provided Complainant with all records in its possession related to the arson investigation. This Office found that the instant APRA request was not clear regarding what records were being sought. Accordingly, we found that the Fire Marshal did not violate the APRA by interpreting the request as seeking records of the Foster Police Department and responding that such records were not independently maintained by the Fire Marshall.

