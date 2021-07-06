Lendio Newport Beach Now Open To Help Small Businesses Access Capital

Lendio Newport Beach is open and ready to help small businesses get the financing they need to thrive in today's economy.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- LENDIO FRANCHISE ANNOUNCED IN NEWPORT BEACH TO EXPAND ACCESS TO CAPITAL FOR LOCAL BUSINESSESLendio, the nation's leading marketplace for small business loans , today announced the opening of a Lendio Newport Beach. Through the Lendio program, franchise owner Jason Lee will be a resource for small business owners at every stage of development to help them identify and secure financing.Having worked as a commercial banker for more than 20 years, Lee understands the financial industry and how traditional banking institutions often aren't the best options for small businesses "With nearly three decades of lending and financial consulting under my belt, I'm more than ready to dive into small business lending," said Lee, owner of Lendio Newport Beach. "My connections with bankers, inside understanding of the industry and years as a small business owner will all benefit local entrepreneurs ."Since leaving the banking industry, Lee started a consulting firm and has worked with businesses large and small to shore up their financial well-being. His experience both running a small business and in banking ensures he has a wealth of valuable insights and a broad network."In my many years of banking, I wasn't often able to serve local entrepreneurs," Lee added. "I was attracted to Lendio in part because the system can work with businesses of all sizes."In Newport Beach, Lee will use his experience in commercial banking and financial consulting to serve the local small business community. The local Lendio team already has strong strategic partnerships with community banks and other professionals serving small businesses to identify those seeking access to capital. Lendio Newport Beach will assist all sorts of small businesses, including contractors needing equipment loans, restaurants searching for lines of credit and retailers seeking real estate financing.Lendio is an online service that helps business owners find the working capital they need through its network of over 75 lenders. Funding options include SBA loans, startup loans, equipment loans, commercial real estate loans and more. In 2020, Lendio helped facilitate over $8 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loan approvals for more than 120,000 small business owners.About LendioLendio is a free online marketplace that leverages machine learning to help business owners find the right small business loans within minutes. With a network of over 75 lenders offering multiple loan products and over 100,000 small business loans funded, Lendio's marketplace is the largest in the country and the center of small business lending. Based in the Silicon Slopes of Lehi, Utah, Lendio was recently recognized by Glassdoor as one of the Top 50 Workplaces and has been certified for four years running as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work. In addition, Lendio ranks on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance and Inc.'s Best Workplaces. For every new loan facilitated on Lendio's marketplace platform, Lendio Gives, an employee contribution and employer matching program, provides a microloan to a low-income entrepreneur around the world through Kiva.org. More information about Lendio is available at www.lendio.com . Information about Lendio franchising opportunities can be found at www.lendiofranchise.com