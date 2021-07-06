Education PC Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 48 Billion by 2025 at a 13.31% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Education PC Market information by Product, by End-User and Region – Forecast to 2027” the market size was valued at USD 20.2 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 48 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.31%.

Education PC Market Scope:

The global education PC market is witnessing rapid traction. Recent coronavirus crises and following lockdown & social distancing mandates created significant market opportunities. The pandemic has changed the world entirely and forced remote classes, leading to a boom in the adoption of PCs.

Moreover, the proliferation of tablets in the education system boosts the market size. Advancements in augmented reality and virtual reality in education have created opportunities for companies to integrate these technologies in learning.

Online Education is one of the greatest revolutions in education trending and gaining colossal traction on the global platform. Over the last few years, students are increasingly opting for online degree programs or taking at least one college course through online platforms.

eLearning or online education has revolutionized contemporary education, opening up great opportunities for learners. Although online learning has its limitations, it is still preferred by millions of students worldwide, mainly due to the numerous advantages the platform offers.

Dominant Key Players on Education PC market covered are:

SMART Technologies Inc. (US)

IBM Corp. (US)

AT&T Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Dell Inc. (US)

Blackboard Inc. (US)

Apple Inc. (US)

HP (US)

Microsoft Corp. (US)

Lenovo Group Ltd (Hong Kong)

Toshiba (Japan)

Samsung (South Korea)

Panasonic (Japan)

Compaq (US)

Sony (Japan)

LG (South Korea)

HCL (India)

AsusTek (Taiwan)

NEC (Japan)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

Technological Advancements Further Impacting the Education PC Market Positively

Technological upgrades are proving to be impactful for enhancing the quality of education, making it accessible on the computer, tablet, or even on a Smartphone. The proliferation of smart mobile devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, and improving networking technologies like WiFi and broadband create substantial market demand.

Additionally, increasing investments by schools in deploying computers escalate the market growth. Investments in cloud-based online education infrastructure to gain enhanced control over the whole learning management gamut boost the market size. Notably, most advancement has been adopted by developed regions, such as the Americas and Europe.

Lack of IT Infrastructure Hampers Market Growth

On the other hand, financial constraints, limited customization options, and expertise are significant challenges projected to impede the market's growth. Nevertheless, the rising demand for online education solutions would support the market growth throughout the review period.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The market is segmented into products, end-users, and regions. The product segment is sub-segmented into desktops, laptops, and tablets. Similarly, the end-user segment is sub-segmented into primary education, secondary education, higher education, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the global education PC market. The region houses a well-developed IT infrastructure that increases the adoption of laptops and tablets in schools, colleges, and universities. Besides, the enormous market growth attributes to the increasing adoption of computers and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud computing, and others.

Moreover, high adoption of augmented reality and virtual reality technologies that can make the whole learning experience interactive, integrating with education concepts boost the market size. The presence of key technology providers in the region, such as Oracle Corporation, Ellucian Company LP, and Jenzabar, Inc., substantiates the market size. Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud-based learning management systems to improve operational efficiency drives the region's education PC market share.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Education PC Market

The COVID 19 pandemic positively impacted the education PC market. Lockdown, physical distancing mandates, and safety protocols imposed to control the COVID 19 spread forced schools, colleges, and education institutes worldwide to adopt online learning/virtual class setups.

Remote schooling mandates demonstrated the importance of computers and connected devices to manage students, teachers, and classes in real-time and accurate information. This, as a result, increased the adoption of educational PCs to manage the whole gamut. Resultantly, the education PC market is expected to increase rapidly in all sizes of schools, witnessing rising implementations.

Competitive Landscape:

The education PC market witness’s significant product launches and several strategic approaches, such as collaboration, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches. Major players are making strategic investments in research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on July 30, 2020, PPDS (formerly - Philips Professional Display Solutions), announced its partnership with education software solutions specialist i3 Technologies in North America to provide interactive touch screen displays, including the 4K Philips T-Line with access to i3LEARNHUB on any connected device, including PC, tablet or mobile phone. i3 Technologies' cloud-based digital creation and learning platform would enable teachers to bring digital content to students for remote or distance learning.

