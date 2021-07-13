Sovereign Associates Announces Their Interview in the New York Times
Sovereign Associates Announces Their Interview in the New York TimesNEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sovereign Associates is a premier boutique real estate firm, specializing in residential rentals and sales in Northern Manhattan. With over 20 years of brokerage experience, Sovereign has long-standing relationships with many landlords and property managers.
Due to their status Sovereign has been named and quoted in The New York Times article Washington Heights: The ‘Last Bastion of Affordability’ in Manhattan. Greg Healy, the principal broker of Sovereign Associates, and Adrivel Ruiz an associate broker were interviewed in regards to their opinion and experience on the significant changes the pandemic brought specifically to the Washington Heights area.
Broadway divides west and east. The west side “probably has the greatest concentration of co-ops and some condos,” said Greg Healy, the owner-broker of the Sovereign Associates real estate agency. As the leading real estate brokerage firm in Washington Heights and Northern Manhattan, Sovereign is an influential voice in the communities on the northern part of the island.
“This is not a normal market,” said Ms. Ruiz, of Sovereign Associates. “With the pandemic, the market changed — it became a buyer’s market; it became a renter’s market.”
Washington Heights, a neighborhood in the uppermost part of Manhattan, has moderate rents and large apartments compared to the rest of Manhattan which makes it an attractive area and one of the last more affordable areas to live. Washington Heights has some of the highest numbers of rent-stabilized apartments in the city and so this has made the area a high-demand place to live.
About Sovereign:
Sovereign Real Estate is the leading real estate brokerage in Northern Manhattan. While serving the neighborhoods of Inwood, Marble Hill, Washington Heights, Hamilton Heights, and Hudson Heights, Sovereign Real Estate is an influential voice in the communities on the northern part of the island.
Gregory Healy, the principal broker at Sovereign Real Estate, has been working in Hudson Heights and Inwood since 1991. With a policy of directness and openness, Healy and the Sovereign Real Estate team strive to go beyond the duties of a real estate brokerage and become a resource for home buyers and renters.
